Drake Releases Teaser Video Announcing Next Studio Album Will Drop January 2021 – See!

Drake will set his much-awaited brand new record in January 2021! )

goes the strategy, apparently, following the Canadian rapper published a brand-new teaser movie on Twitter on Saturday day that declared it all into the world.

The teaser movie, which also happened to be published directly to the rapper’s 34past birthday, vaguely confirmed what we already knew — that the Toronto-born celebrity will probably be calling his following album Licensed Lover Boy. And to believe we just need to wait around three months until it is published… hurry up, season!!!

The teaser is still a intriguing video in and from itself, revealing that a young boy — probably a variant of Drake himself looking into a spotlight beaming down on him. Art from the rapper’s past releases are subsequently recreated in a variety of ways inside the teaser, such as scenes from Take Care, Nothing was Exactly The very same, along with Dark Lane Demo Tapes.

Towards the conclusion of the teaser movie, which does not last more than a moment, a drone shooter seems over a lit arena, in which the correspondence’CLB’ are lurks in roses. Following that, the display fades to black with the words”January 2021″ appearing in yellowish.

Anther noticeable stylistic distinction concerning this teaser is that the rapper’s personal hairstyle. He’s got a soul shaved into his back — not a terrible reference to the brand new album name, when people do say so ourselves!

Without further ado, ch-ch-check outside the complete teaser movie (under ):

CERTIFIED LOVER BOY JANUARY 2021 @Drake pic.twitter.com/m2AK3kF8Xm

— OVO Sound (@OVOSound) October 24, 2020

Well ! That is quite the challenging and lofty movie to put up the next year’s coming record — but it is certainly suitable for Drake and also what his music career was all about, no more?!

This new record, if it comes out, will indicate Drake’s sixth full scale studio campaign, along with his followup to the latest Scorpion, that was printed 2018.

The rapper and manufacturer first theorized an album has been in the works WAY back in April. He confirmed the record’s name to be Accredited Lover Boy at mid-August, together with the launch of Laugh Now Cry Later, that included Lil Durk, also was his very first to be discharged off the undertaking.

