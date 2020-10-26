Drake Celebrates 34th Birthday, Announces Drop Date For’Accredited Lover Boy’

While observing his 34th birthday on Saturday (October 24), Drake fell a significant statement because of his October’s Own lovers: His greatly expected next studio record, Accredited Love Boy, will probably be published in January 2021.
The award-winning artist teased his forthcoming job on Instagram using a brief movie clip where he softly pays homage to the covers of his initial two mixtapes Comeback Season and Far by demonstrating a young boy who’s reaching leaves falling out of the skies. The teaser then recreates a number of his strangest record covers such as Require Care, Nothing Was Exactly the very same, along with Dark Lane Demo Tapes.
The information is after he battled plans to launch his sixth studio album through the summer of 2020. He teased the launch in April after falling Dark Lane Demo Tapes.
Rather, he retained lovers wanting more after dropping his first from Accredited Lover Boy,”Laugh Now, Cry Later,” featuring Lil Durk. Equipped using a music video taken in the Nike Headquarters in Beaverton, Oregon, the melodic trail was the best appetizer for a complete class record.
