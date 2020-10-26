Drake Celebrates 34th Birthday, Announces Drop Date For’Accredited Lover Boy’

While observing his 34th birthday on Saturday (October 24), Drake fell a significant statement because of his October’s Own lovers: His greatly expected next studio record, Accredited Love Boy, will probably be published in January 2021.

The award-winning artist teased his forthcoming job on Instagram using a brief movie clip where he softly pays homage to the covers of his initial two mixtapes Comeback Season and Far by demonstrating a young boy who’s reaching leaves falling out of the skies. The teaser then recreates a number of his strangest record covers such as Require Care, Nothing Was Exactly the very same, along with Dark Lane Demo Tapes.

