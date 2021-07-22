Written and illustrated by Akira Toriyama and Toyotarou, Dragon Ball Super is an ongoing manga series currently getting published in V-Jump. It is a sequel to the legendary Dragon Ball series created by Akira Toriyama. The story continues with where Dragon Ball left off with the adventures of Goku.

After the defeat of Majin Buu, Goku retires for the time being. However, Earth faces a new danger in the form of Beerus. Even though Goku gets defeated by Beerus, he acknowledges him and decides to spare him. The series resumes the journey of Goku as he hunts for stronger opponents in the universe. Let’s talk about Dragon Ball Super chapter 75 spoilers, release date, and time.

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 75 Spoilers, Release Date and Time

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 74 Recap

In Dragon Ball Super chapter 74 recap, the citizens of Cereal begin to evacuate. Vegeta warns Granolah that his cloning tricks won’t work on him. He also tries to convince him that they’re not foes. However, Granolah still thinks they’re involved with Frieza.

Vegeta vs Granolah

Vegeta turns into Super Saiyan form and begins the fight. He destroys the surface beneath him and turns it into small pieces. Then he fires those pieces at Granolah. However, Granolah easily evades and says that Vegeta lacks destructive power so he makes it up with the quantity.

Now Granolah begins his attack by punching Vegeta in the gut. Vegeta tries to shoot the bomb at close range but Granolah evades again. They fight all over the map and engage in some hand-to-hand combat. Granolah overwhelms Vegeta and throws him into the water.

Vegeta vs Granolah

Years of Experience

Granolah shoots at Vegeta and takes him out of the water. He says that Vegeta isn’t as strong as he thought. However, Vegeta still believes that he is going to win. Goku wakes up and sees Vegeta engaged in a fight.

Vegeta continues to throw bombs at his opponent but none of them are effective. He figures out that Granolah has just recently obtained his power. He’s not much experienced on the battlefield. So even if Vegeta is weaker than him, he can still win against him.

Vegeta starts to enjoy their fight as this is something he hasn’t experienced in a long time. Granolah manages to land a hit on a vital point but Vegeta is still unfazed. He turns into his new form and is ready to counterattack again.

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 75 Spoilers

For Dragon Ball Super chapter 75 spoilers, there hasn’t been any information out yet. We expect the spoilers to come out few days before the official release of the chapter. For the time being, let’s discuss some of the predictions from the upcoming chapter.

Vegeta’s New Form

In the latest chapter, Vegeta unleashed his new form after getting hit in his vital point. When he started his transformation, Granolah had to back off. Goku feels God Chi coming out of Vegeta, however, it’s not just any God Chi. The chapter ended with Vegeta’s dialogue where he said that power derived solely from instinct is unbounded.

Vegeta’s New Form

It seems like he was able to come to this form from his training with God of Destruction. Vegeta grows with every fight and looks like he will be giving hard time to Granolah. Since he, lacks in battle experience, Granolah may have to draw a short stick. The next chapter will most likely determine the fate of this battle.

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 75 Read Online

You can read Dragon Ball Super chapter 75 online on digital platforms such as Viz and Mangaplus. Note that you need a subscription to these services to access the chapter.

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 75 Release Date and Time

Here is the Dragon Ball Super release date and time.

Japan – 01:00 AM, August 21 st

India – 9:30 PM, August 20 th

USA/Canada – 10:00 AM, August 20 th

UK – 4:00 PM, August 20 th

CES (Europe) – 5:00 PM, August 20th

Will Vegeta be able to defeat Granolah? Let us know down in the comments. For more DBS content, make sure to follow us on social media.