Written by Akira Toriyama and Illustrated by Toyotarou, Dragon Ball Super is a sequel to the original Dragon Ball series. Currently being published in V-Jump of Shueisha, the series continues the adventures of Goku as he resumes his quest to become the strongest person in the universe.

Dragon Ball Super has received several praises while some old fans have shown disdain over high it’s being handled. However, the anime series and the movies for the most part have received universal praise. Right now there are over 70 chapters published in the manga along with 131 episodes in the anime adaptation. Let’s take a look at Dragon Ball Super Chapter 74 Spoilers, release date, and time.

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 74 Spoilers, Release Date and Time

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 73 Recap

In Dragon Ball Super Chapter 73 Recap, Goku and Granola continue their fight from where they left off. Goku slightly starts overwhelming him so Granolah retreats back into the forest.

Decisive Battle

Taking advantage of the forest, Granola deceives Goku and kicks him in the face. Followed by this he punches Goku in the gut. However, Goku doesn’t back down and counter-attacks. Granola notices that Goku’s blood flow and cells have changed.

They go into an open field and Granola starts targeting vital points of Goku. However, using his Ultra Instinct, he evades all of them. Goku uses Kamehameha at a close range and blasts away his opponent. However, Granola manages to hit Goku’s vital in a midway. He prepares the final attack to finish off Goku but Goku retreats immediately.

Decisive Battle

Extinct Race

Goku retreats back to Vegeta. Vegeta tells Goku about the tribe of snipers who were annihilated by Saiyans led by Frieza. Granola could be the last survivor of that tribe. Meanwhile, Goku uses Ultra Instinct at 100% and once again readies himself to attack.

At 100% Ultra instinct, Granloah is unable to detect Goku’s vital points. Furthermore, Goku completely overwhelms him this time and defeats time. But turns out that it was just a clone of his body. The real body of Granola is within the drone. He uses it to knock out Goku.

Since Goku is unable to fight, for the time being, Vegeta moves forward. He gets ready to fight Granola in his real body.

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 74 Spoilers

For Dragon Ball Super chapter 74 Spoilers, there hasn’t been any leak yet. The raw scans for the chapter will be out in few days. For the time being, let’s check out some of the predictions for the upcoming DBS chapter.

Vegeta vs Granola

Goku is out for the time being which leaves space for Vegeta to carry out the fight. Vegeta was able to figure out the tribe that Granola belonged to. Furthermore, it seems like he knows more about them than what we know. Who knows he may even know his weakness.

Vegeta is a very cunning and smart fighter and possibly won’t go down like Goku. But now that Granola is using his real body, it will be a tough battle for Vegeta. In any case, it will be interesting to see how Vegeta will evade vital attacks from Granola.

Vegeta vs Granola

Tribe of Snipers

Vegeta and Goku realized that they were deceived by Mackel and Oil into thinking Granola was an enemy. But Vegeta looks firmed on killing Granola. Goku might’ve liked a much lighter approach, but it’s different with Vegeta. The next chapter will probably tell us whether this tribe of snipers completely goes extinct or survives.

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 74 Read Online

You can read Dragon Ball Super Chapter 74 online on the Viz Media app by Shonen Jump. You need to buy their subscription to digitally access all the chapters of DBS.

Here is the Dragon Ball Super Release Date and Time.

Japan – 01:00 AM, July 21st

India – 9:30 PM, July 20th

USA/Canada – 10:00 AM, July 20th

UK – 4:00 PM, July 20th

CES (Europe) – 5:00 PM, July 20th

Will Vegeta be able to defeat Granola? Let us know down in the comments. For more DBS updates, make sure to follow us on social media.