Dragon Ball Super Chapter 73 Spoilers Reddit, Read Online, Release Date & Time

Dragon Ball Super is a sequel to the legendary Dragon Ball manga series. Written by Akira Toriyama and Toyotaru and illustrated by Toyotaru, it follows the events taking place after the end of Dragon Ball’s original series.

The manga focuses on Son Goku, an individual from the race of Saiyans who desires to become the strongest in the universe. He has a knack for facing stronger people and beat them to claim to be strongest. Let’s take a look at Dragon Ball Super chapter 733 spoilers Reddit, release date, and time.

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 73 Spoilers Reddit, Release Date and Time

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 72 Recap

In Dragon Ball Super chapter 72 recap, the group of Goku and Vegeta along with Oil and Macki arrive on the planet Cereal. In the assumption that they’ve come here to get rid of a bad guy, the duo approaches the presumed enemy hiding on the planet.

Encounter With Granolah

Macki points to the location of the enemy and Goku and Vegeta leave for the hunt. She also informs that Gas and Elec are also coming. Goku suspects that nothing has been destroyed by the rampaging enemy. Everything within the vicinity looks intact.

Suddenly, a blow of energy passes through Goku and he barely manages to evade it. A gush of such blows of energy starts directing in the duo’s direction which forces Vegeta to turn into his Super Saiyan form. They reach the location of the attack but find no one there. Again the energy blasts start and they get engulfed in them.

Encounter with Granolah

Goku vs Granola

Goku gets hit on a vital point and gets knocked out. Vegeta uses Senzu beans to bring Goku back and now they have only one left. They again begin their attacks and finally come across Granolah. Granolah introduces himself as the last of the Cerelians. He causes a huge blast but Goku and Vegeta manage to escape. Vegeta asks Goku to fight Granolah first.

Goku transforms into Super Saiyan God and starts the battle. He combines Ultra Instinct with this form and starts to overwhelm his opponent. However again he knocks down Goku by attacking his vital organ. Vegeta realizes something about the race of Granolah.

For the last form, Goku turns into Super Saiyan Blue and resumes the fight. Vegeta spots a big footmark on the ground and it seems like he has figured something out.

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 73 Spoilers

In Dragon Ball Super Chapter 73 spoilers, we’ve got some of the chapter drafts indicating potential spoilers. However, apart from that, no information is available. We expect to receive full spoilers 1-2 days before the release of the official chapter.

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 73 Drafts (1/2).



Title: Goku vs Granolah pic.twitter.com/ylX4XioGB1 — DBHype (Backup) (@DbsHype1) June 14, 2021 Dragon Ball Super Chapter 73 Spoilers Reddit

The Fight Continues

In Dragon Ball Super chapter 73 leaks, Goku is still fighting against Granolah. Goku is still in his Super Saiyan Blue state however, it looks like Granolah is overwhelming him. It will be interesting to see how his fight pans out because Granolah may be the strongest being in the universe.

Furthermore, we have an issue with Gas and Elec arriving and we don’t know what they’re going to do.

Will Granolah Find the Truth

Will Granolah Find the Truth?

Another possibility suggests that the fight between the two may not conclude. Granolah is a good guy and he has been deceived to fight against Saiyans. It may be just a matter of time before he finds out. Even more, Vegeta may have found something intriguing about the race of Granolah.

If it’s something important to Granolah, he may switch sides. It would be a nightmare for Gas and Elec as they’ll now have to fight three of the strongest people in the universe.

Read Online Dragon Ball Super Chapter 73

Read Online Dragon Ball Super chapter 73 on Viz Media and Mangaplus. You can subscribe to their service to read the next chapter.

Here is Dragon Ball Super chapter 73 release date and time.

Japan – 01:00 AM, June 21st

India – 9:30 PM, June 20th

USA/Canada – 10:00 AM, June 20th

UK – 4:00 PM, June 20th

CES (Europe) – 5:00 PM, June 20th

Who do you think will win this fight? Comment down below and let us know. For more Dragon Ball Super updates, make sure to follow us on social media.