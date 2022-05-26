Dr Stone Season 3: Released Date, Cast, Plot, and Many More You Need to Know About

Dr. Stone may be the name of a podiatrist somewhere, but in the world of anime, he’s one of the most recent heroes to emerge and win over fans’ hearts. “Dr. Stone,” based on the manga, takes place thousands of years after a strange catastrophe turns virtually all of humanity to stone. Senku, a brilliant adolescent, gets revived one day. When they’re not struggling for their life from lions and deadly gases, his old comrade Taiju does the same, and the two of them work together on a means to resuscitate the rest of mankind.

Even if the science doesn’t always line up, it doesn’t have to when the story is so compelling. There have been a lot of unanswered questions over the course of the previous two seasons, but thankfully, more should be disclosed in Season 3, which has been formally announced via a new teaser. Here’s what you can expect from Season 3 of “Dr. Stone.”

When Will the Third Season of Dr. Stone Be Released?

Following the season 2 conclusion of Dr. Stone, the anime series’ official social media accounts released a trailer for season 3, which is set to premiere in 2022. A Twitter user posted the English subtitles of the announcement teaser, confirming that season 3 would see the heroes embark on an adventurous lengthy maritime voyage. “The new journey has begun! Isn’t it self-evident? We’ll have to cross the seas, “Before viewers are welcomed with an incredible spectacle, the trailer announces. Check out the season 3 announcement teaser!

The third season will adapt the Age of Exploration storyline from the original Dr Stone manga series, according to Comicbook.com. According to the website, the narrative of the series will concentrate around the gang building Perseus, making “Thousand Sunny” envious. Unfortunately, the clip gives no indication of when Season 3 will be released. Season 3 “may appear” exactly a year after Season 2 end, according to the website, and fans may look forward to it in April 2022.

Who Will Play Dr. Stone in Season 3?

Going into Season 3, the voice cast for both dubs of “Dr. Stone” is set to stay essentially the same. For the Japanese dub, it means Senku and Taiju will be voiced by Yûsuke Kobayashi (“Food Wars”) and Makoto Furukawa (“One Punch Man”), respectively. Senku was voiced by Aaron Dismuke (“Fullmetal Alchemist”) for the English dubs, while Taiju was played by Ricco Fajardo (“Sky Wizard Academy”).

Manami Numakura, Gen Satô, and Ayumu Murase are three other Japanese voice actors that are anticipated to return to portray more characters in “Dr. Stone” Season 3. Brandon McInnis, Felecia Angelle, and Brittany Lauda have all appeared as recurring English voice actors. Given that Season 3 appears to be taking the characters into new, unexplored terrain (both physically and symbolically), viewers should expect to see some new faces and hear some new voices.

Dr. Stone Will Return in Season 3 for More Inventive Adventures.

The anime series Dr. Stone has been officially renewed for season 3 by the TMS/8PAN production company, which is fantastic news for fans. The revelation was announced via social media on March 25th, only hours before the season 2 finale aired; yet, few people were surprised by the news.

Renewals of anime series are often determined by two factors: popularity and the availability of source material, both of which Senku possesses in abundance. Dr. Stone currently has an IMDB rating of 8.2/10, a Crunchyroll rating of 4.7/5, and scores of 8.3/10 and 8.18/10 on MyAnimeList for both seasons– definitely enough to warrant renewal for at least one more season.

There is also enough manga source material to adapt to future anime seasons. Season 2 of the TV series, according to AnimeGeek (previously Monsters and Critics), ended with adaptations up till chapter 83. (Volume 10). Fans will be pleased to learn that 232 chapters of Dr. Stone have been released in 25 volumes, with the last book scheduled for release in 2022.

In 2022, the Dr. Stone Manga Will Come to An End.

The Dr. STONE manga by Riichiro Inagaki (Eyeshield 21) and artist Boichi is the inspiration for the anime series’ plot (Sun-Ken Rock). The manga series had 12 million copies in circulation as of February 25, 2022.

It’s fascinating to see how the two creators collaborate. Despite the fact that Boichi-San is Korean and does not speak Japanese well, he resolved to become a “foreign mangaka who does not speak Japanese but can create a manga that Japanese people desire to read.”

As of March 4, 2022, the series had already reached Volume 24 after debuting in Weekly Shonen Jump in March 2017.

Every fourth day of January/February, April, July, September, and November/December, a new volume is published.

Manga fans who only read in English may go right to the Viz Media website. For all of their translated series, they provide the first three chapters and the three most recent chapters available to read for free.

What Is the Plot of Season 3 of Dr. Stone?

You could be excused for thinking you saw a lost episode of “One Piece” while watching the “Dr. Stone” Season 3 promo, but the tease was just signaling that Senku and his pals will go on a naval adventure next. According to ComicBook.com, this means that the anime will adapt the “Age of Exploration” arc after the manga. This is the time when they construct the magnificent ship Perseus and set sail throughout the world in search of further information about what caused humans to turn to stone. Along the process, they come up with a slew of new innovations to assist them in getting humanity back on track.

The manga has been ongoing since 2017 and shows no signs of stopping in the near future. Writer Riichiro Inagaki stated in an interview with Anime News Network, “So, as for the ending, I’m not sure, and it has nothing to do with the tale. We have a basic concept of how the tale will conclude, but as we’ve progressed, it’s been three strides ahead, two steps back… but I’m determined to see it through to the conclusion. I can assure you that I would never stretch it out only for the sake of business.”

“Dr. Stone” may not be able to carry on indefinitely like other anime, but we’re ready to wager that Season 3 won’t be the final season for fans.