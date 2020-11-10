Entertainment

Dr. Sherry Ross Teams Up with Sarah Hyland into Tackle Taboo Topics from’Lady Parts’

Dr. Sherry Ross Teams Up with Sarah Hyland to Tackle Taboo Topics in ‘Lady Parts’

“Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay Swept up with Star OB-GYN Dr. Sherry Ross to Talk about her new Chat show with Sarah Hyland,”Lady Parts.”

Dr. Ross clarified they’re”discussing actual problems that are relevant to our own bodies,” and carrying it with just a tiny bit of humor. She also added,”taboo topics actually are the most significant issues for us to pay.” Some A-list celebrities such as Tiffany Haddish are connecting the dialogue, also.

Rachel had any burning questions of its for Dr. Ross. Watch!

