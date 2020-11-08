Dr. Lee Would like to Provide a National Geographic Survivor Her Confidence Back

Long Drunk Liberty.

As audiences of this E! series have begun to find out, Dr. 90210 is much more than skin deep–that the all-female plastic surgeons plan to depart their patients feeling and looking great. However, on Monday’s all-new incident, the latter hasn’t been more significant for Dr. Michelle Lee to attain.

The aforementioned slide glimpse clip, where Dr. Lee is introduced into Sherry, who has traveled all of the way Texas to find treatment for its various cysts she’s about the back of her mind, makes it apparent why.

“If I was really young, I had been in a lousy relationship and he wouldn’t hit on my head,” Sherry informs Dr. Lee. “He’d punch my mind and I’d have knots in my mind. I recall them”

While she notes the cysts she’s “did not attest’til a couple of decades afterwards,” she does not understand what else could have caused them.