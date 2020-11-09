Dr. Jill Biden Pays Tribute to Alex Trebek

Dr. Jill Biden Has Been paying her respects to Alex Trebek, Also Recalling her time Together with the Overdue”Jeopardy!” host.

The very first Lady-elect just published an image of her and Alex about the game show series, a throwback into 2016 if she had been the Second Lady plus a particular guest introducing the Final Jeopardy clue. Jill captioned the pic, “Rest In Peace, Alex ❤️.”

Perform movie articles Jeopardy!

Jill’s’Jeopardy’ look came around 3 years earlier Alex declared that he had been combating stage 4 pancreatic cancer. ) As everyone probably knows, Alex did not allow his cancer investigation and chemo therapies stop him from hosting his own match series … as impressively as .

As we reported, Alex passed off peacefully in his residence Sunday morning, surrounded by friends and loved ones.

Alex’s passing arrived the morning following Joe Biden was declared the proposed winner of this elections — a very emotional weekend for Jill, and America.