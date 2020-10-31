Dr. Dre’s Wife Wants His Alleged Mistresses into Testify at $1-Billion Custody

Dr. Dre’s divorce Play Having estranged wife Nicole Young is Gearing up.

The pair has a documented $1 billion at stake… along with also three alleged mistresses place to take the stand!

DailyMail.com accounts Nicole would like to induce Dre’s ex-alleged fans to testify under oath.

Young maintains uncontrolled and replicated marital misconduct and is struggling to overturn the prenup she signed up before their marriage, which had been showcased on the HBO series”The Defiant Ones.”

The rapper has denied claims he cried throughout their union previously, and in accordance with court docs acquired by”Extra,” the 3 girls have allegedly hired the identical attorney to resist the subpoena.

Meanwhile, the Dr. Dre is awaiting a Los Angeles Superior judge to ascertain whether the prenup still stands, even although Nicole says he snapped it up before her when they wed as a romantic gesture.”

Young filed for divorce in June, citing irreconcilable differences.

As they have two adult children, child care won’t play a role in the divorce event.