Dr. Dre’s Wife Wants Him to Generate So-Called’Ironclad Prenup’

Exclusive

Dr. Dre‘s Spouse Needs the rap mogul to Set up or shut up Around his so-called”ironclad prenup” Because their divorce Warfare rages on.

Nicole Young registered legal docs demanding Dre flip on the initial variant of this”ironclad prenup” upon that he is basing his entire divorce situation. From the docs, acquired by TMZ, she states Dre’s neglected to create the prenup though the legislation is clear that he has to turn over all pertinent financial, business and individual records.

She states because Dre has not made it… she does not know which variant of this alleged prenup he is talking about, also calls his own refusal to share the data an”deliberate abuse” of their divorce procedure.

Nicole states that they have married before they gathered the billion-dollar fortune that is currently at stake — also asserts they remained together for over 24 decades, regardless of Dre’s”uncontrolled and replicated marital misconduct.” She does not offer you any detail concerning the alleged”misconduct.”

As we mentioned… Nicole’s currently maintained she had been forced to registering the prenup back 1996. And of course, she asserts he awakened the prenup two years to the union, also stated”he felt humiliated he’d forced me into registering.” Nicole insists they have both said that it was”null and void” ever since then.

Her fresh filing appears to be a question of sorts to Dre. Fundamentally, because you behaved like you snapped it up 22 decades past, allow me to see exactly what you are discussing now. For the album, Dre denies ever ripping it up.

However, her petition for your prenup does look as a little gamesmanship… since whoever her attorney was once she signed the prenup must get copies.

She is requesting the judge to impose a $50k sanction against him for pulling his heels coughing the OG prenup, and also, needless to say, she needs him to fork it over.