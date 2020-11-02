Dr. Dre’s Estranged Wife Wife Claims He Had 3 Mistresses!!

Nicole Young, the estranged wife of producer Dr. Dre, has claimed that he has had three mistresses — and wishes to subpoena them in their ongoing divorce battle.

According to the Daily Mail, the three women are:

Jillian Speer, a singer; Kili Anderson, a “model turned skin care entrepreneur”; and Crystal Rogers, better known as Crystal Sierra, a musician. All three women are not being represented by the same lawyer, Kris LeFan, and filed a motion saying they have no “information relevant to the enforceability” of the premarital agreement.

They want to stay out of the drama.

LeFan also argues that Dr. Dre’s alleged affairs have no bearing on his prenuptial agreement with Young, writing that it is “irrelevant because California is a no-fault divorce state and in a pleading or proceeding for dissolution of marriage or legal separation of the parties, including depositions and discovery proceedings, evidence of specific acts of misconduct is improper and inadmissible.”

Their divorce battle continues.