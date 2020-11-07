Dr. Dre’s Estranged Wife Needs to Know If He’d Kids External Marriage

Dr. Dre‘s estranged Spouse is looking into If the mogul was unfaithful in their marriage… and she Is Tough to know if he Finds children with other Girls.

Nicole Young simply filed legal docs, acquired by TMZ, requesting Dre to hand over any paperwork pertaining to some paternity actions he might have been involved during their 24-year marriage.

It is not clear that there are in fact any paternity lawsuits between Dre… Nicole’s merely asking he hands over any paperwork when there is anything on front.

As we have told you, Dre’s divorce has been additional awful… Dre and Nicole have been waging legal war on the cash and prenups, also there has been allegations of embezzlement and domestic violence.

Unclear why precisely Nicole is inquiring about potential secret kids — however, an educated guess is it’s about money will be likely to encourage them.