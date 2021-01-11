Dr. Dre is reportedly however in ICU just after suffering mind aneurysm

Dr. Dre is reportedly still in the intense care device (ICU) at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center right after struggling a brain aneurysm previous 7 days (January 4).

The rapper was rushed to healthcare facility previous Monday and was reported to be in a “stable and lucid” condition. He later shared an update with his followers by his social media accounts, telling them he was “doing great”.

In accordance to TMZ, medical professionals are trying to keep Dre in the ICU so they can carry on working “a battery of exams to get to the root problem” and as a precaution, in situation he suffers a different aneurysm. It is still currently not known what prompted the to start with aneurysm.

Just after the information broke that the hip-hop legend experienced been hospitalised, a quantity of stars showed their assistance for him. “Prayers up for Dr. Dre and his relatives for therapeutic & Energy about his intellect & body,” Missy Elliott wrote on Twitter, when his previous NWA bandmate Ice Dice claimed: “Send your like and prayers to the homie Dr Dre.”

In his Instagram update on his overall health final 7 days, Dre thanked relatives, pals and enthusiasts “for their interest and perfectly wishes”.

“I will be out of the hospital and back household quickly,” he wrote. “Shout out to all the great health-related specialists at Cedars. Just one Love!!”

While Dre has been in clinic, his residence was reportedly targeted by burglars. Los Angeles Law enforcement attended Dre’s Brentwood home all over 10pm on Tuesday night time (January 5) and, adhering to a short pursuit, arrested 4 would-be burglars.

The thieves are stated to have established off infra-red cameras at the rapper and producer’s residence, which notified authorities to investigate.