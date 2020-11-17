Entertainment

Dr. 90210 Season 1 Transformations: Each of the Before & After Pics

November 17, 2020
What a transformation.

Throughout the premiere of Dr. 90210, Dr. Kelly Killeen handled new individual Carlena‘s gigantic mounds. While Carlena mentioned in a confessional that she has always had big breasts, they’d grown exponentially because with a baby.

“Therefore, if I match individuals with huge breasts, then their cup dimensions the scales off, E is huge, G is colossal,” Dr. Kelly mentioned at a confessional. “She is an M, that can be motherf–ker that is too large.”

so as to heal Carlena’s back pain, Dr. Kelly proposed that a breast reduction, for example, elimination of over 10 lb of breast and breast tissue.

“Her breasts fit her entire body today! The model is pretty, they are higher on her chest where they bend and that she only looks like the man she needs to be,” Dr. Kelly reasoned. “She is no more an oddity…She only looks like a typical lovely woman.”

