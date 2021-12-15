Download Oppo Find N Stock Wallpapers – ZIP File Included

Posted by By Michael Turner December 15, 2021

The OPPO Find N folding screen flagship was finally unveiled today. And today, we’re bringing you the most latest Oppo Find N stock wallpapers available in different resolutions – FHD, 2K, and 4K. We have shared the ZIP file as well, to make the download easier.

Just like the device, the wallpapers of Oppo Find N comes in a unique design which seems like crystals and floral design with contrails colors.  You can download Oppo Find N Stock Wallpapers from below.

Oppo Find N Stock Wallpapers

We now have 8 Oppo Find N stock wallpapers with a resolution of 2057 by 1920 pixels pixels. Before downloading, check out the Oppo Find N Wallpaper collections below for reference,

Oppo Find N Stock Wallpapers
Oppo Find N Stock Wallpapers
Oppo Find N Stock Wallpapers
Oppo Find N Stock Wallpapers
Oppo Find N Stock Wallpapers
Oppo Find N Stock Wallpapers
Oppo Find N Stock Wallpapers
Download Oppo Find N Stock Wallpapers – ZIP File Included

How to Download Oppo Find N wallpapers?

Here’s how do you get the Oppo Find N Stock Wallpapers? As you read this page, you can see how simple it is!

As previously said, there are a total of eight wallpapers available in FHD, 4K, and 2K resolutions, which you can easily get through the download link provided below. We have shared the Oppo Find N Wallpapers in zip file for your convenience.

Download Oppo Find N Stock Wallpapers ZIP File – Link

After downloading, unpack the file and select the wallpaper to use as your smartphone’s home screen or lock screen.

Oppo Find N Specifications

Talking about the device, the Oppo Find N sports a small 5.49-inch external screen on the front, and a 7.1-inch super-large screen after opening it, with a resolution of 1792*1920, a refresh rate of 120Hz, and support for 120Hz refresh rate. The screen ratio is 8.4:9, and the extended mode is a horizontal screen. 

In terms of configuration, Find N is outfitted with the industry’s top Snapdragon 888 processor, which is sufficient to handle any high performaning games and video and other tasks. It also has a built-in 4500mAh battery and supports 33W super flash charging, which takes 30 minutes. It has a charging capacity of 55% and supports 15W wireless charging and 10W reverse wireless charging.

The company announced that the Find N smartphone will be available on December 23rd.

Tags:
Source: Twitter - Ice universe
Michael Turner
Michael Turner
View More Posts
Michael Turner is an environmental activist with broad, deep experience in print and online writing, publication and site management, news coverage, and editorial team management.