Download Oppo Find N Stock Wallpapers – ZIP File Included

The OPPO Find N folding screen flagship was finally unveiled today. And today, we’re bringing you the most latest Oppo Find N stock wallpapers available in different resolutions – FHD, 2K, and 4K. We have shared the ZIP file as well, to make the download easier.

Just like the device, the wallpapers of Oppo Find N comes in a unique design which seems like crystals and floral design with contrails colors. You can download Oppo Find N Stock Wallpapers from below.

Oppo Find N Stock Wallpapers

We now have 8 Oppo Find N stock wallpapers with a resolution of 2057 by 1920 pixels pixels. Before downloading, check out the Oppo Find N Wallpaper collections below for reference,

How to Download Oppo Find N wallpapers?

Here’s how do you get the Oppo Find N Stock Wallpapers? As you read this page, you can see how simple it is!

As previously said, there are a total of eight wallpapers available in FHD, 4K, and 2K resolutions, which you can easily get through the download link provided below. We have shared the Oppo Find N Wallpapers in zip file for your convenience.

Download Oppo Find N Stock Wallpapers ZIP File – Link

After downloading, unpack the file and select the wallpaper to use as your smartphone’s home screen or lock screen.

Oppo Find N Specifications

Talking about the device, the Oppo Find N sports a small 5.49-inch external screen on the front, and a 7.1-inch super-large screen after opening it, with a resolution of 1792*1920, a refresh rate of 120Hz, and support for 120Hz refresh rate. The screen ratio is 8.4:9, and the extended mode is a horizontal screen.

In terms of configuration, Find N is outfitted with the industry’s top Snapdragon 888 processor, which is sufficient to handle any high performaning games and video and other tasks. It also has a built-in 4500mAh battery and supports 33W super flash charging, which takes 30 minutes. It has a charging capacity of 55% and supports 15W wireless charging and 10W reverse wireless charging.

The company announced that the Find N smartphone will be available on December 23rd.