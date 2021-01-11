How to Download & Install Mobi Downloader Android App

Mobi Downloader is a Video downloader and MP3 converter App. You can download a free Android APK and install it on your smartphone. Its antivirus filtered and safe to use. Mobi Downloader app helps you to download YouTube, Facebook, Instagram Reels, Twitter, TikTok video, 9Gags video, and so much more supported platforms.

Mobi Downloader also helps in YouTube to MP3 converter. You can simply paste the YouTube video link in the URL bar and select MP3 format. Then your audio file will start downloading right after that.

Download Mobi Downloader Android APK:

Click on the below download button and your APK file download will start right after that. Mobi Downloader official website.

Download APK

Install the Mobi Downloader App:

1. First you have to go to download manager and click on download APK or go to APK folder in File Manager.

2. Now Android will ask you to allow app install from Unknown Source, you have to check this box to start downloading.



3. Then go back and start installing the Mobi downloader App.

4. Next, it will show that blocked by Play Protect and you have to click on “Install Anyway”. Otherwise it will stop downloading. Also, this option appears in only a few category devices.



5. Now your Mobi Downloader Mobile App is installed and two options appear i.e. DONE or OPEN.



6. You can choose any, click on open as you want to use it.

7. After that when you first open Mobi Downloader then it will ask you to “Allow Mobi Downloader to access Photos and media on your device?”. You have to click on allow. This asks you for permission to save downloaded videos in your phone gallery.

Now Mobi Downloader Android App has been successfully downloaded and installed on your smartphone. Now you can download an unlimited number of videos from YouTube, Facebook, Instagram Reels, TikTok videos, Twitter videos, etc.