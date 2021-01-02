Douglas Luiz blasts Paul Pogba penalty decision in Twitter rant soon after Manchester United vs West Brom

Anthony Martial sent United into the interval 1- up at Previous Trafford, but Villa rallied and went amount with a intention from Bertrand Traore 58 minutes in.

Sad to say for Villa, United had been forward once more three minutes later on after Luiz was adjudged to have fouled Pogba in the penalty area, with Bruno Fernandes scoring the resulting place-kick.

Luiz remonstrated with referee Michael Oliver, but the decision stood inspite of a prolonged VAR review to ascertain whether or not there was contract – and United went on to acquire a few details.

Luiz posted a video clip on the penalty incident with the message: “I see this online video, I can not believe it was a penalty, I usually guidance fairer soccer, with less issues, but when I prevent and see these sort of moves. If we have VAR to aid, Let’s start out utilizing it Accurately, these errors can define the upcoming of clubs!”

Luiz replied to his tweet with an additional shut-up online video of the get hold of with Pogba and wrote: "This is just to exhibit a lot more plainly !! @AVFCOfficial @Premierleague".

The midfielder also retweeted a online video from a enthusiast which appeared to demonstrate Pogba advising Luke Shaw he must have absent to floor in an incident in the minutes main up to the penalty selection.

Dean Smith mentioned that despite the fact that he felt it was the proper decision initally, he could not recognize why Oliver did not consult the pitchside keep track of.

“I have sympathy with Michael,” Smith said. “From exactly where I was standing, it seemed a penalty.

“I assumed Douglas Luiz received as well limited to Paul Pogba and it appeared like as he turned he pulls him down.

“I felt it was a penalty at the time and I could see why the referee surely did as very well. But then likely into the dressing space and viewing it once again, really, quite dubious. It appears to me that he excursions himself over. You can find extremely, incredibly negligible call.

"If which is the situation, if there is that significantly doubt, then the idea of VAR is to ship the referee in excess of there to have a glance for himself, so a minimal bit dumbfounded to why he wasn't sent more than to have a search at it."

