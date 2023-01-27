“From Reality TV to Real Estate: Dorothy Wang’s Net Worth Journey”

Dorothy Wang is the daughter of Roger Wang. She Is 25 years old. Also, she has a $10 million net worth with the tag of billionaire mogul. Dorothy is the CEO of Golden Eagle International group. The Golden Eagle group focus on real estate, developments, clothing and significant auto preparation. Dorothy is a licensed real estate broker in a real estate agency. Also, she is a reality show star and has been for some time. Aside from coming into her gig on Bling Empire, Dorothy also appeared in the four Els Rich Kids of Beverly Hills seasons. That debuted back in 2014.

Biography of Dorothy Wang

Dorothy wang was born on 27 January 1988 and she is 35 years old. She was born in Beverly Hills, California. She is the daughter of a wealthy man based in Chinese-American. Dorothy completed her graduation from a famous university in California. and also graduated in communications. She also has a sister named Janice. Her sister also grew up as a rich kid as her father is a famous wealthy man in the industry. Her sister has also worked in various fields and gained popularity as her sister has. Dorothy has her own skincare business and which also helped her to gain popularity.

Personal life Dorothy Wang

Dorothy wang is an actress, realty professional and also a socialite. Her net worth will be $10 million in 2023. Dorothy is a well-known personality in the television industry. She has gained popularity on many TV platforms. She worked for a shoe company for an extended period. Her work in this shoe compy gained her popularity as a television personality.

Dorothy is also a professional fashion influencer and has an image of an entrepreneur image in herself. Wang is the daughter of Chinese-American businessmen Roger Wang. He is the funder and CEO of Golden Eagle International Group. He is also a real estate and retail conglomerate in china. Dorothy Wang is also the daughter of the late Chinese billionaire and philanthropist Wang Yung-Tsai and the founder of Formosa Plastic Group.

Dorothy is also a fashion designer and successful entrepreneur. She also launched her jewellery line in the business sector. Her jewellery ranges from gold and diamond pieces. Her fashion design line is named after Forever Dorothy. Dorothy has also been a philanthropist, serving as an ambassador for the straight children’s foundation.

Dorothy Wang’s Net Worth

The famous Dorothy Wang has a net worth of $11 million this year, 2023. According to the reports drafted in different news channels and other information sites, she is the most famous actress with a net worth of $11 million. She has had a massive uplift in her career, including in the television sector. She has also made her career and money through different television shows. Dorothy made her name as a television personality.

Every year Dorothy has crossed over $1 million, and it has never dropped since 2018. At this young age, she has earned so much. She charges a lot for her television events and hosting events on television. Dorothy owns a massive amount of money through her business partnership portion.