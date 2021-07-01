Don’t Toy With Me Miss Nagatoro Season 2 Release Date, Spoilers, and Preview

Based on the manga series of the same name, Don’t Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro is an ongoing anime series currently in its first season. The story centers on Naoto, an introverted student who finds it difficult to socialize with people. He likes the life of a loner however one day his peace gets disrupted.

Nagatoro, junior to Naoto brings hell in his life. She takes advantage of Naoto’s introverted personality and always teases him. However, she secretly likes him and gets embarrassed whenever some romantic situation develops between them. Let’s take a look at Don’t Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro Season 2 Release date, and spoilers.

Don’t Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro Episode 12 Recap

In Don’t Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro episode 12 recap, Naoto shows his portraits of Nagatoro to Gamo, Yoshi, and Sakura. They go to the president to see her artwork. Nagatoro faints upon seeing it and the group has to plan something to defeat the president.

Day of Festival

The day of the cultural festival arrives and Naoto and President prepare for their interviews. President says she won’t take Naoto lightly even if he’s an underclassman. She explains her theme to the interviewer. Gamo pops up with her group of Toro cats.

Nagatoro, Sakura, and Yoshi dress up as Toro cats to attract the viewers. They toy with the students to gather them at Naoto’s exhibition. The trick works as more traffic keeps on accumulating over Naoto’s section.

Victory

Nagatoro and Naoto go outside to grab lunch. When they return, they see a commotion. The discipline committee president has asked President to shut down her exhibition because of its lewdness. Naoto tries to pursue her to revoke this. Nagatoro and Yoshi also join him to support President. Upon hearing them, Discipline Committee allows President to continue only on one condition.

Since the president is disqualified, Naoto wins. In the evening President takes a look at Naoto’s portrait. She comments on it being good and that he has poured love into drawing it. This leaves both Nagatoro and Naoto embarrassed.

Don’t Toy With Me Miss Nagatoro Season 2

The first season of the show recently concluded and it had a pretty positive response from the fans. Telecom Animation Film has done a tremendous job in adapting the manga. It has retained all the elements from the source material in anime which made it great in the first place.

Regarding Don’t Toy With Me Miss Nagatoro Season 2, there hasn’t been any announcement made yet. But we believe that the show will inevitably get its second season. We may get the announcement related to season 2 by the end of this year.

Don’t Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro Season 2 Release date hasn’t been announced yet. It will take some time for the information to get out.

The plot of the second season will continue from where it left off. The anime will adapt from manga chapter 47 and onwards. Characters of Naoto, Nagatoro, Gamo, Yoshi, and Sakura will reappear. Additionally, we will get to see some new characters, one of which will be Nagatoro’s sister.

Nagatoro will find new ways to harass his senpai. However, their romantic situation will become even more intimate and Naoto will gain more confidence. Season 2 will provide us with top-class comedy and engaging drama.

Crunchyroll and Funimation will most likely stream the second season of the show. What are your expectations from it? Leave your thoughts down below. For more anime updates, make sure to follow us on social media.