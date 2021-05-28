Don’t Toy With Me Miss Nagatoro Episode 8 Release Date, Time, Where to Watch

The summer festival chapter is over and it rather ended on a positive note. Even though Naoto didn’t get his supposed “kiss” he and Nagatoro shared a moment and spent some time together. There’s one thing we’ve come to confirm in this saga.

Nagatoro is shy and gets pretty flustered when encountered with awkward situations. Naoto will likely take advantage of this fact in the future and give it back to Nagatoro. He may be an introvert but he’s opening up relatively on each interaction with his mischievous junior.

Don’t Toy With Me Miss Nagatoro is anime adaptation series from the manga of the same name created and illustrated by Nanashi. The story is about a shy and introverted guy Naoto who finds himself in the space with his junior Nagatoro who always teases and bullies him. Find below Don’t Toy With Me Miss Nagatoro Episode 8 release date, time and spoilers.

Don’t Toy With Me Miss Nagatoro Episode 8 Release Date

Titled “It May Be More Fun Than You’d Expect, Ex-Senpai/Let’s Do Rock-Paper-Scissors, Senpai!” Don’t Toy With Me Miss Nagatoro Episode 8 release date is scheduled for 30th May 2021. Taku Kishimoto will be acting as a writer while it will feature the opening theme “Easy Love”. Here are the release times for the next release of the anime.

Japan – 1:00 AM, May 30th

USA/Canada – noon, May 30th

India – 9:30 PM, May 30th

UK – 5:00 PM, May 30th

Europe – 6:00 PM, May 30th

Where to Watch Don’t Toy With Me Miss Nagatoro Episode 8?

This anime is available for streaming on the Crunchyroll platform. Note that Crunchyroll is not available in some countries so you might want to look for other sources in that case.

Don’t Toy With me Miss Nagatoro Ep 8 Preview

What are Spoilers from Don’t You With Me Miss Nagatoro?

As per the fandom wiki, the next episode will adapt chapters 15, 35, 29, and Bonus 2 from the manga. Here the spoilers from it.

Ex-Senpai

Nagatoro reminds Naoto about the upcoming exam. If he doesn’t start preparing for it, he may fall back and have to stay in the same class. Naoto likes the idea because he will get to spend more time in club activities. However, Nagatoro tells him that if it does happen he will be in the same class as Nagatoro. The test results arrive and Naoto passes all the exams.

Rock Paper Scissors

On their way home, Nagatoro proposes a game of Rock paper scissors and the loser has to carry the winner’s bag. Naoto wins the first round however loses the next 2. Along with carrying the bag, he has to carry Nagatoro too. He accidentally touches her legs which leaves Nagatoro embarrassed and she immediately storms off.

Quick Recap of Don’t Toy With Me Miss Nagatoro Episode 7

The last episode featured a chapter of the summer festival where Naoto and Nagatoro made some memories. Let’s take a quick recap from the previous release and see what events transpired.

Going Alone

Naoto feels a bit disappointed that Nagatoro didn’t invite him to the summer festival. In the hopes of finding her, he goes alone to a summer festival. After some strolling, he still doesn’t see any sight of his junior but instead comes across Maki and Youshi.

Just, as usual, they can’t let him breathe for a minute and start their bullying and teasing. Maki takes a picture with him and sends it to Nagatoro. Upon seeing it, she immediately storms off.

The Fireworks

After arriving and winning a bet against Maki, Nagatoro snatches Naoto from him. He suggests they go and take a look at fireworks. The location of the viewing is filled with a lot of people so Naoto asks her to go to a more secluded area.

When they arrive there are no people and Nagatoro teases him that he just brought her here to kiss but he’s too afraid to do so. Nagatoro replies with the same thing and it leaves Nagatoro flustered. At that moment they realize that it’s the spot for a couple kissing and hence immediately run away.

Is Naoto coming out of his shell anytime soon? What new ways will Nagatoro find to bully our introverted boy? Share your thoughts down in the comments. Follow us on social media for more news and updates on other anime.