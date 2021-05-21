Don’t Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro Episode 7 Release Date, Time, Where to Watch

It seems like Nagatoro can’t leave Naoto even for a minute. She even invaded his dream to make his life hell. Even after his nightmare ended, she dragged him to the beach. Naoto can’t even chill at home and, against his will, has to go to the beach at the request of Nagatoro.

In any case, things tend to end up nicely for the duo as their beach saga came to an end. Don’t Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro Episode 7 will continue with the interactions between the two.

Don’t Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro is a brand new anime series based on the manga of the same name. It revolves around a shy, introverted student Naoto and her junior Nagatoro, who constantly teases him. The anime is episodic and portrays both of them in various situations, leading to hilarious encounters.

Don’t Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro Episode 7

The next Don’t Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro Episode 7 Release date is May 23rd, 2021. It is titled “Senpai, Why Don’t We Go to the Festival?/ This Is Like a Date, Isn’t It, Senpai?” And will be available to stream on Sunday. Find below the release timings of an upcoming episode.

Japan – 1:00 AM, May 23rd

USA/Canada – noon, May 23rd

India – 9:30 PM, May 23rd

UK – 5:00 PM, May 23rd

Europe – 6:00 PM, May 23rd

Where to Watch Don’t Toy With Me Miss Nagatoro Episode 7?

You can access the online streaming platform Crunchyroll to watch the next episode of anime. Crunchyroll has subscription plans, so you might want to have a look at those.

What are Spoilers from Don’t Toy With Me, Miss Nagataro Episode 7?

The next episode will possibly adapt chapters 24 to 26 of the manga. Please find below the critical spoilers from it.

Going to Festival

Naoto hopes that Nagatoro will call him and ask to come to the Festival together. However, he doesn’t receive any call. In hopes of meeting her, he goes to the Festival alone. He sights someone looking like her, but it turns out it’s not her.

When he walks to return home, he stumbles across two friends of Nagatoro. They tease him by asking if he came in hopes of locating Nagatoro. They start exploring and Festival together and click some pics. One of the friends sends one picture to Nagatoro, and she immediately rushes to the Festival to join them.

Nagatoro arrives at the summer festival and suggests hanging out with Naoto. She teases him and asks him to hold hands. They decide to watch the Festival’s fireworks. They get strangled among the many people, but Naoto pulls her out of them. He tells her about where they can watch fireworks.

In that area where there are no people, she starts teasing him, claiming he brought her there to do lewd things. Naoto doesn’t lose his ground and instead asks her back what she meant explicitly. Suddenly they hear the sound of two couples making out, leaving them embarrassed.

Quick Recap of Don’t Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro Episode 6

Naoto had a nightmare about Nagatoro and then had a trip to the beach in the last episode. Let’s take a quick recap of the recent release of this comedy anime.

Naoto’s Nightmare

Naoto wakes up in a fantasy world where he gets attacked by a giant lizard. Nagatoro arrives and saves him. They spend some time together, and Nagatoro implies they go to the castle and takedown demon king.

Upon entering, Nagatoro reveals her to be demon king and entraps Naoto in her castle.

Going to Beach

Nagatoro calls Naoto and asks him to visit her and her friends on the beach. He arrives but shows no interest in swimming. Nagatoro and co convince him, and he ends up in the water.

What's next to the tale of these two individuals? What new uncomfortable positions will Naoto find himself in?