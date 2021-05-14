Don’t Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro Episode 6 Release Date, Time, Where to Watch

Nagatoro surely has a soft side for her Senpai. She doesn’t show it but we can see it from their encounters. In the last outing, she was just dreaming about Naoto ignoring him for other girls. Even tickling with her Senpai leaves her embarrassed. We can assume in her way she likes Naoto.

Naoto too shows his care for her by his methods. Just the other day he protected her against perverts by covering her top. Still introverted, he’s trying his best to establish a good relationship with Nagatoro. Now that he has her number, his summer break isn’t going to be boring at least. With Don’t Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro Episode 6, we will see more funny interactions between the two.

Don’t You With Me Miss Nagatoro is the anime adaptation of the titular manga. It focuses on Naoto, a shy and introverted student who is put into embarrassing situations by his junior Nagatoro. Each episode shows an interaction between these two which leads to some hilarious moments. We expect the next episode will present some more similar scenarios which will leave fans laughing.

Don’t Toy With Me Miss Nagatoro Episode 6

The official release date for Don’t Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro episode 6 is set for May 16th, 2021. The episode is titled “You’re too Gullible Senpai/Senpai Let’s go to the Beach”. It will use the opening theme “Easy Love” by Sumire Uesakaand and the ending theme “Colorful Canvas” by Milano Komatsu, Aina Suzuki, and Shiori Izawa. Here are the release timings for the next episode of the show

Japan – 1:00 AM, May 16th

USA/Canada – noon, May 16th

India – 9:30 PM, May 16th

UK – 5:00 PM, May 16th

Europe – 6:00 PM, May 16th

Where to Watch Don’t Toy With Me Miss Nagatoro Episode 6?

The anime is available to stream on the online platform Crunchyroll. The platform is not available in every country so you might want to look for another alternative in that case.

What are Spoilers for Don’t Toy With Me Miss Nagatoro Episode 6?

The next episode will adapt chapter 9 and chapter 22 from the manga. Find the spoilers down below.

Fantasy Adventure

Naoto finds himself sitting under the tree without any hint on how he got there. He gets attacked by a giant toad but Nagatoro saves him. She calls herself Nekotoro and both go on an adventure in this fantasy world.

They spend some time together and after a while, Nekotoro suggests to him they take down the demon lord. Upon reaching the demon lord’s castle, Nekotoro reveals herself as demon lord and tells him she was pretending to lure him into the castle.

To The Beach

Nagatoro calls Naoto and asks him about going to the beach. He agrees and alongside Nagatoro and her friends, they go to the beach. Naoto gets embarrassed seeing them in their swimsuit and goes to buy drinks as an excuse.

Quick Recap of Don’t Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro Episode 5?

There was some good development between Naoto and Nagatoro in the last episode. Let’s have quick look at what events took place in episode 5 of anime.

Cutting Hair

After her nightmare about Naoto, Nagatoro pitches the idea of cutting his hair to which he agrees. She brings out a trimmer from her bag which scares Naoto. He asks her to bring scissors and a comb to cut the hair. After Nagatoro leaves, her friends make an entrance and start bullying Naoto. When she returns they quickly storm off. She cuts Naoto’s hair and he thanks her for the gesture.

Protecting Nagatoro

Naoto and Nagatoro stroll out to purchase an ice shave in the heatwave. Unbeknownst to her, because of sweat, her bra is visible to perverts so Naoto covers her to stop dwindling eyes staring her off. Seeing her uncomfortable, he takes her into a shed.

As a sign of gesture, Nagatoro purchases convenience store ice cream for both. They also exchange their phone numbers so that they can remain in contact over the summer break.

Can Naoto advance his relationship with his junior to the next level? What schemy things will Nagatoro pull off in next episode to leave Naoto embarassed again? Share your thoughts down in the comments section. Want more regular updates on anime like this one? Make sure to follow us on our social media