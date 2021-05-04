Nagatoro doesn’t leave a moment of relief for Naoto. Wherever he is, she finds him and starts teasing him. Sometimes it feels like Nagatoro secretly likes Naoto with their interaction. In their last encounter, they almost kissed and with each episode, it feels like they’re only getting closer and closer with each other.

Don’t Toy With Me Miss Nagatoro is an episodic anime series based on the manga of the same name. The plot involves a high school student Naoto who’s shy and introverted and his junior Nagatoro who always teases him. Their interactions lead to some of the funniest situations as their relationship progresses.

Don’t Toy With Me Miss Nagatoro episode 5 will continue their unusual relationship as fans eagerly await the next release.

The official release date for Don’t Toy With Me Miss Nagatoro episode 5 is set on May 9th, 2021. Taku Kishimoto will most likely take the director’s role for the upcoming episode of the show. Titled “If We Buzz That Fluff, Senpai/Thanks for the treat Senpai” the episode will hit the screens next Sunday. Here are the release dates for upcoming episode of the anime.

Japan – 1:00 AM, May 9th

USA/Canada – noon, May 9th

India – 9:30 PM, May 9th

UK – 5:00 PM, May 9th

Europe – 6:00 PM, May 9th

Where to Watch Don’t Toy With Me Miss Nagatoro Episode 5?

You can stream the episode on the online streaming platform Crunchyroll once it airs. To access the episode a subscription to Crunchyroll is essential since there are no free platforms available.

What are Spoilers for Don’t Toy With Miss Nagatoro Episode 5?

Each part of the episode is titled after the manga chapter so we pretty much know what the next episode will be adapting. Here are the spoilers from Episode 5 of the anime.

Don’t Toy With Miss Nagatoro Episode 5 Preview

Getting a Haircut

Nagatoro shows Senpai a video of sheep getting its hair removed and suggests to him that she’ll do his haircut. She brings out a trimmer from her bag but Naoto doesn’t want her to use that. Instead, she uses scissors to cut the hair. After the cut he thanks Nagatoro.

Senpai’s Line ID

On his way home, Naoto meets Nagatoro. She forcefully takes his drink and sips it down. They both walk together and Nagotoro asks him to exchange his line ID. Senpai provides her but says that conversing with him won’t be interesting. To his surprise, Nagatoro says it’s not true which gives Naoto some hope.

Quick Recap of Don’t Toy With Me Miss Nagatoro Episode 4

Don’t Toy With Me Miss Nagatoro Episode 4 adapted two chapters from the manga. Divided into two parts, the episode had some funny moments. Read below as we take a quick recap of the previous release.

Anpan

Naoto eats his lunch all alone in the drawing-room however he gets interrupted by the due of Nagatoro’s friends. She calls him a virgin and asks him whether he has touch any breasts before. Incidentally, she forces him to touch her breasts but turns out she had anpan hidden under her clothes.

After some time, Nagatoro enters the room and does a similar experiment with Naoto. However, when he touches her breasts, the anpan slides out of the dress and he ends up touching actual breasts. This leaves both of them embarrassed.

Drawing a Portrait

Nagatoro asks Senpai to draw a portrait of her. She strikes various poses to tease him. A long time passes but he is unable to concentrate as Nagatoro’s poses distract him. When she falls asleep, Naoto draws her. After waking up she takes a look at Naoto’s painting and praises him.

What's the next thing Nagatoro will do to tease Senpai? Will he finally stop being shy and stand for himself?