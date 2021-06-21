Don’t Toy With Me Miss Nagatoro Episode 12, Spoilers, Preview, Release Date & Time

Based on the manga series of the same name, Don’t Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro is an ongoing comedy anime. It centers on Naoto, a shy introverted student who is constantly bullied and harassed by his junior Nagatoro. Anime follows an episode format where each episode features two distinct plotlines.

Naoto always finds himself in the trouble with the presence of Nagatoro. She tries to tease him in different ways and some instances, even her friends join in to bully the protagonist. Let’s take a look at Don’t Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro spoilers, release date, and time.

Don’t Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro Episode 12, Spoilers, Preview, Release Date, and Time

Don’t Toy With, Miss Nagatoro Episode 11 Recap

In Don’t Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro episode 11 recap, Naoto is unsure whether he’s capable of beating the president in painting. Nagatoro and others ask him why he’s not confident in his skill. He shows them the painting from last year from the president that won her competition.

Becoming a Model

It was the president’s nude painting that won her competition last year. Naoto believes it’s pure art and his level of skill is far behind that of the president. Nagatoro volunteers to model for Naoto. However, her friend tells her that her breasts aren’t big enough for modeling.

They start making fun of her however Naoto barges in. He says Nagatoro is good in her way which makes her happy. She is ready to model by wearing different outfits. Naoto is still not confident enough and declines her request. Nagatoro gets angry and leaves the room.

Getting Back

The next day, Nagatoro spots Naoto and the president together in the club room and runs away. President asks him to chase her down. After a long chase, he finally catches up. He tells her he wants to draw her portrait. He tells her she’s the most stimulating person for him which embarrasses Nagatoro.

Naoto starts drawing Nagatoro while she does various day-to-day activities. Taking a stroll, eating, or just hanging around. He draws her into all kinds of situations. Nagatoro asks him why he draws her like that. He says because its day to day situations that bring out the cuteness of her.

Don’t Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro Episode 12 Spoilers

In Don’t Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro Episode 12 Spoilers, the day of the final exhibition arrives. While passing through the room, Naoto eavesdrops on Nagatoro and others. They are devising a plan to defeat the president.

Day of Exhibition

Finally, the day of the competition arrives. Naoto and the president give an interview about their art exhibition. Meanwhile, Nagatoro and others have taken the cosplay of Toro cat to attract the students towards Nagatoro’s art.

A lot of students find the group interesting and in turn begin to gather at Naoto’s art section. Nagatoro interacts with the male students as Toro cat which makes Naoto jealous. Similarly, Nagatoro gets jealous when she sees some female students praise Naoto for his art.

Victory

The disciplinary committee arrives to apprehend the president. The nude art doesn’t comply with the school setup hence she has to withdraw. With this, it’s the defeat of the president since she’s disqualified from the competition. As a loser, Nagatoro asks her to dress up as a bunny girl. In the evening she visits the club room to take a look at Naoto’s art. Just when she starts undressing, Nagatoro arrives and interrupts her. When she sees the art she comments there’s love poured in it.

Watch Online Don’t Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro Episode 12

Watch Online Don’t Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro episode 12 on Crunchyroll. You need a subscription to its service to stream the episode.

Here is Don’t Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro Episode 12 Release Date and Time.

Japan – 1:00 AM, June 27th

USA/Canada – noon, June 27th

India – 9:30 PM, June 27th

UK – 5:00 PM, June 27th

Europe – 6:00 PM, June 27th

Can Naoto beat the president? Let us know what you think down in the comments.