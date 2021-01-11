Dons deliver in goalkeeper Sam Walker on personal loan

AFC Wimbledon have done the personal loan signing of goalkeeper Sam Walker from Reading through on a deal until finally the close of the period.

he seasoned stopper has built additional than 250 appearances in the Football League and at 6ft 6ins is the commanding determine the Sky Guess League One club wanted.

Dons have not won in the division due to the fact December 2 and sit 1 location and a issue above the base 4.

“My measurement has always been the big variable, which is why I was trapped in purpose in the initial location when I was younger,” Walker told the club’s formal web-site.

“I haven’t been relegated nonetheless. I know what it usually takes to be down there when the force is on. It’s about remaining organised, competing in each video game and selecting up the benefits to propel yourself absent from the threat zone.”

Manager Glyn Hodges added: “At this time very last 12 months we introduced in Joe Day, who included his knowledge and settled items down. He was great for us, and with any luck , Sam can have the very same result and possibly improve us.”

