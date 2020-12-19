Donald Trump’s Twitter password has been disclosed

President Donald Trump‘s password has been exposed immediately after someone successfully logged into his account back in Oct.

Two months ago, a guy named Victor Gevers claimed he logged into Trump’s Twitter account by accurately guessing his password to be “maga2020!”. Gevers shared screenshots on Oct 16th to again up statements.

When the information broke, the White Dwelling and Twitter denied the hack. However, today (December 18), Dutch prosecutors who seemed into the case have confirmed that it did really take place.

According to The Guardian, the Netherlands promptly instructed Workforce Significant-tech Crime, their police professional cyber device, to decide no matter whether or not Gevers’s claims were being true – and they have now shared their findings.

“We consider the hacker has in fact penetrated Trump’s Twitter account,” reported the Netherlands general public prosecutor’s office environment, “but [he] has achieved the conditions that have been made in case legislation to go cost-free as an moral hacker.”

They additional that while hacking is a criminal offence in the Netherlands, because Gevers utilized “responsible disclosure” his hack falls less than the “special circumstances” that could reduce prosecutors from having motion against him.

His final decision to disclose the hack to US authorities and urge the President to strengthen his social media privacy – namely by utilizing basic protection steps, like two-step verification – might have absolved him of any punishment.

It was also unveiled that this wasn’t the 1st time Gevers got into Trump’s account. Back again in 2016, he allegedly guessed Trump’s password was “yourefired” and the moment once more granted him accessibility to the president’s account.

