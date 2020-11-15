Donald Trump’Million MAGA March’ at Washington D.C. to Protest Election Outcomes

Perform Movie Articles

— D.C.’s Metropolitan Police Department tells TMZ… they Have made 10 arrests up to Now in Relation to the protests Moving down in City — with Fees Which Range from firearm Offenses to simple Attack… and disorderly conduct and assaulting an officer.

BLM-antifa thugs are running around and beating people about the roads in DC. Video from @VenturaReport: pic.twitter.com/GzV5HRN3So — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) November 14, 2020 @MrAndyNgo

It is surprising there has not been many more arrests, particularly once you see scuffles similar to this involving dueling protesters unfolding on social networking.

MPD states it will have a complete collection of arrests out of Saturday’s presentation on Sunday morning.

Donald Trump ventured out The White House Saturday AM to encircle his supporters who think he is the victim of murder, but once he left, violence faded.

The #MillionMAGAMarch is formally beginning in about 30 minutes but violence has broken out. I will have a whole recording up after, however, @RefuseFascism arrived to demonstration and was pushed outside by Trump fans. Some battling ensued. Pic.twitter.com/DdKgb49gLS — Ford Fischer (@FordFischer) November 14, 2020 @FordFischer

Protesters plus counter-protesters got to it because the audience grew in size during the daytime.

Trump breezed past the demonstrators in downtown Washington D.C. within his motorcade, as the audience started to grow. The event is charged the”Million MAGA March” that includes’Ladies for Trump’ and’Stop the Steal.’ A lot are recognized to protest the election outcome, claiming without proof that there was massive fraud using mail-in ballots.

You will find counterdemonstrations using anti-fascist and anti-racism bands… always a recipe for both confrontations and violence.

The Trump protest was encouraged from the Proud Boys,” Infowars as well as other postsecondary orgs.

Trump tweeted Thursday,”Heartwarming to observe each one the enormous support on the market, particularly the natural Rallies which are popping up all around the nation, including a huge one on Saturday from D.C. I might even attempt to stop and say hello. This Election was Rigged, from Dominion all of the way down & up!”

Trump could be off into his golf program. As we mentioned, after he leaves The White House he is poised to create a million bucks also a soda for speeches. We are told he is also eyeing the prospect of forming his own air system that he’d use for the subsequent 4 decades and run in 2024.

Initially Released — 8:24 AM PT