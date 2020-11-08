Donald Trump Won’t Accept Election Defeat | National News

Donald Trump refused to concede defeat Saturday (November 7) after major Information networks called the election in Favour of President-elect Joe Biden and Also Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

“Legal Counsel determine who’s president, but not the news media,” the authorized statement reads.

He notes that the race is far from over and he is going to resist the election outcomes tooth-and-nail, stating he intends to visit court Monday (November 9). He accuses Biden of”racing to pose as the winner”

Video news outlets called the election on Saturday afternoon (November 7) later Biden attained the brink of 270 electoral votes required to win the presidency, soon after he gained Pennsylvania and its own 20 electoral votes. Following that, ” The Associated Press called Nevada for Biden, attracting his electoral vote total for 290.

