Donald Trump Will Run For President Again When He Loses

Since Joe Biden appears poised to win the electionthe White House claims that Donald Trump will run for president.

“Following this election, who’s the top Republican candidate in 2024? And I believe today, people have started to understand,’Wait a moment, when Donald Trump wins, he is the man,'”White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney, that currently functions as U.S. special envoy for Northern Ireland, said through an internet address at the Institute of International and European Affairs.

“And I am telling you, completely. Absolutely. I would definitely expect that the president to remain involved with politics. I would definitely put him to the listing of folks that are very likely to operate 2024. He does not like losing,” Mulvaney said.

TRUMP RESPONDS TO HIS DISRESPECT OF WOMEN

In case Trump does choose to run , he’d be the first president to do this in 132 years. The previous time that a former president this was that the 22nd and 24th president, Grover Cleveland.

He’d be running against Kanye West, who has his eyes set on 2024.