Donald Trump: Will He Return to The Apprentice?!?

Donald Trump will quickly be out of a position.

Sure, we know what the President has been Tweeting for a number of months now.

We know what a variety of users of his cult have been yammering about in general public, erroneously and dangerously saying Trump only lost to Joe Biden mainly because the 2020 election was rigged.

But make no oversight:

This is whole, finish and corrupt nonsense.

Joe Biden will be sworn in as the 45th President of the United States on January 20, 2021 and Trump, for that reason, will be among the millions in thiis state who are unemployed.

Perhaps not for very extensive, even so, claims a new report.

As he methods the finish of his time period up coming month, Trump has “pointed out to confidants that he’s pondering about resurrecting The Apprentice or The Celebrity Apprentice,” writes The Everyday Beast.

The alleged actual estate magnate has supposedly been mentioning this concept in conversations around the previous few months, these as by inquiring confidants:

“How would you like to see The Apprentice come again?” or “Bear in mind The Apprentice?”

Unfortunately, yes, we do all recall The Apprentice.

The NBC actuality series, which featured businessmen and ladies competing in opposition to just about every other for positions in a Trump-owned company, propped Trump up in the eyes of viewers for numerous many years.

It premiered in 2004 and it designed Trump glance like somebody in cost.

It produced him appear like a true success.

In several methods, it led to his White Residence operate, taking into consideration it gave him a platform to unfold racist conspiracies about Barack Obama and to achieve a folllowing all around the region.

The Apprentice creator Mark Burnett may well reportedly be open up to this revival, too.

He is notoriously tight with Trump and has allegedly been “chatting up the prospect and has advised associates he sees a revived Apprentice as a prospective huge income spinner,” per The Day-to-day Beast.

A spokesperson for Burnett made available a denial in this write-up, nevertheless, telling the outlet, “NOT Genuine zero discussions about Television.”

It stays unclear just what Trump designs to do once he leaves offiice… assuming he does truly depart business.

You can find been chatter that he could basically use the navy to keep electricity, as insane and as much-fetched as that may well sound.

Will he develop his individual cable news network and contend with Fox?

Will he do one thing else within just the realm of entertainment?

“I acquired a phone from President Trump previous week. We chatted about the election briefly [and] he manufactured it apparent that he was not providing up on combating for a second expression,” claimed Eric Bolling, a Sinclair host and pal of the Trump household who appeared on Trump’s actuality Tv plan a long time in the past.

Additional this compact monitor persona:

“I stated to him that I imagine regardless of what transpires with the lawful fights, he would arise as the biggest media persona on the earth.

“Trump has a crystal clear prospect to be a media mega-personality publish-presidency.”

God assistance us all.

But at the very least Donald Trump will no longer have the nuclear codes, suitable?

