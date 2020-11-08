Donald Trump Tweets After Loosing To Joe Biden,’I WON THIS ELECTION, BY a Great Deal!’

Donald Trump states,’that I WON THIS ELECTION, BY a good deal!’ After dropping Into Joe Biden

Donald Trump has insisted that he won the 2020 Presidential Election. Before Joe Biden was announced the winner, Donald Trump chose to Twitter on Saturday (Nov.7) and asserted he won the election. He composed,

“that I WON THIS ELECTION, BY a whole lot!”

His conversation subsequently prompted Twitter to set a tag on his message, stating,”Official resources might not have predicted the race if that had been Tweeted”. In some tweets, Donald Trump continued to question the integrity of the voting procedure. In 1 tweet he writes in all caps,

“THE OBSERVERS WERE NOT ALLOWED INTO THE COUNTING ROOMS. I WON THE ELECTION, GOT 71,000,000 LEGAL VOTES. BAD THINGS HAPPENED WHICH OUR OBSERVERS WERE NOT ALLOWED TO SEE. NEVER HAPPENED BEFORE. MILLIONS OF MAIL-IN BALLOTS WERE SENT TO PEOPLE WHO NEVER ASKED FOR THEM!”

At another message,” he adds that he obtained the maximum tweets than every other sitting President. He composed,

“71,000,000 Legal counsel. The most EVER to get a sitting President”

Though Trump is right about his record -breaking assistance of 71 million votes, and it was not greater than Joe Biden who obtained 74.5 million votes. Donald Trump and his campaign staff have refused to nullify the election. In a statement published today (Nov.7), Donald Trump and his staff have threatened to take legal actions claiming voter fraud has happened in key states like Pennsylvania.

As mentioned previously, Joe Biden has been termed the 46th President-Elect of the USA, along with Kamala Harris because his Vice president. ) After dividing Barack Obama’s document using a nationwide popular vote for over 70 million and also 284 electoral votes, Joe Biden was decided since the president for the subsequent four decades, according to Associated Press.

