Donald Trump supporters storm US Capitol in protest above Joe Biden election victory

hots have reportedly been fired and a female has been still left “critically” wounded after violent clashes broke out among Donald Trump supporters and police in Washington DC.

The US Capitol constructing was plunged into lockdown as crowds protesting Joe Biden’s victory in November’s presidential elections stormed by means of stability barricades about the making where politicians experienced fulfilled to vote on the Democrat’s victory.

Protesters tore down metallic obstacles at the bottom of the Capitol’s techniques and had been achieved by officers in riot equipment.

Some pushed past the officers who held shields and officers could be observed firing pepper spray into the crowd to maintain them again, and a range shouted “traitors” as officers tried using to block their path.

The skirmishes occurred outside the house in the incredibly spot in which President-elect Biden will be inaugurated in just two weeks.

The heated confrontations came just soon soon after Mr Trump dealt with thousands of his supporters, riling up the group with his baseless promises of election fraud at a rally near the White Property on Wednesday ahead of Congress' vote.

“We will not enable them silence your voices,” the incumbent president advised the protesters, who had lined up in advance of sunrise to get a primary placement to listen to him speak. “We will under no circumstances give up”.

Trump urges supporters: In no way concede

Mr Biden, who won the Electoral University 306-232, is to be inaugurated on January 20.

But Mr Trump has vowed to “never concede” and previously urged the huge crowd to march to the Capitol.

In response to the chaos afterwards in the working day, he tweeted: “Please assist our Capitol Law enforcement and Regulation Enforcement. They are certainly on the aspect of our Country. Stay tranquil!”

Nonetheless, the situation swiftly turned far from tranquil amid reviews of an armed standoff at the entrance to the Dwelling chamber, with lawmakers caught inside of.

Associates of Congress had been instructed to set on gas masks immediately after tear gas was dispersed in a bid to quell the clashes.

But right after protesters stormed into the creating, politicians, such as Vice President Mike Pence and Speaker Nancy Pelosi, have been evacuated.

Shots posted by journalists within confirmed protesters wearing “Make The usa Wonderful Again” caps squaring off with officers.

Just one protester who managed to get into the Senate chamber bought up onto the speaking system and yelled: “Trump won that election.”

Various dozen had been claimed to be roaming via the halls, yelling: “The place are they?”, when some others have been spotted in the visitors’ galleries.

Journalist Michael Del Moro, of MSNBC, tweeted a photo of a man or woman evidently being carried out of the constructing by ambulance personnel with “what appears to be a significant injury”.

CNN later on documented that a lady had been remaining in a “critical condition” after getting shot in the upper body on the Capitol grounds.

Elijah Schaffer, a presenter on the correct-wing Blaze Tv set channel, posted a image which he claimed was taken inside the deserted business of the Residence chief.

“BREAKING: I am inside of Nancy Pelosi’s office environment with the 1000’s of revolutionaries who have stormed the setting up,” he wrote.

“To set into perspective how immediately employees evacuated, e-mail are nonetheless on the display screen along facet a federal alert warning customers of the existing revolution.”

In reaction to the mayhem, the region’s mayor Muriel Bowser ordered a citywide curfew from 6pm tonight until 6am tomorrow.

David Trone, a Democratic congressman from Maryland, explained lawmakers “will not be stopped by this lawless intimidation”.

Tweeting a photograph of himself in a fuel mask, he wrote: “I am risk-free. We have been evacuated.

“Let me be distinct: we will not be stopped by this lawless intimidation.”