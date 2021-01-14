Donald Trump most current – Macauley Culkin backs calls to have President slash from House On your own 2: Dropped in New York

[ad_1]

TRUMP’S MAR-A-LAGO Resort WARNED Over COVID MASK VIOLATIONS

President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club’s failure to implement Palm Beach County’s mask carrying guidelines at its New Year’s Eve bash has resulted in a warning but no good or other punishment.

The county despatched a letter to the club’s supervisor, Bernd Lembcke, on Wednesday telling him that upcoming violations of the county’s coronavirus ordinance could result in fines of up to $15,000 for every violation.

Footage shows that handful of of the 500 friends wore masks as they crowded the dance flooring while rapper Vanilla Ice, Seaside Boys co-founder Mike Like and singer Taylor Dayne done.

Todd Bonlarron, the county’s assistant administrator, mentioned in the letter that though the club may perhaps have passed out masks to its company, there was a breakdown in enforcement of the mask orders that led to nearly the total space of company remaining without the need of masks.

Palm Seaside County has been strike tricky by Covid-19, with more than 90,000 situations described and nearly 2,000 deaths.