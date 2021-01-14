Donald Trump impeached latest – QAnon ‘a bigger terror threat than ISIS after being inspired by Capitol riot’, FBI fears

[ad_1]
QAnon obsessives inspired by Capitol rioters pose a greater terror threat than ISIS in 2021, the FBI fears.
A joint Intelligence Bulletin produced by the Department of Homeland Security, the FBI and the National Counterterrorism Center identified brainwashed QAnon followers as most likely to carry out domestic terror.
The new report, issued to law enforcement agencies across the US, said those holding fringe views fuelled by racial tensions were encouraged by last week’s Capitol riot and now “very likely pose the greatest domestic terrorism threats in 2021”.
The bulletin claims right wing extremists see violence “as a step toward achieving their initiatives” and much like ISIS “consider the death of a perceived like-minded individual as an act of martyrdom.”
Although QAnon fanatics believe Donald Trump is leading the fight against a cannibalistic pedofile cabal that secretly controls the world, the President has previously admitted “I don’t know much about them”.
The news comes as the FBI investigates whether the US Capitol attack was more than just an out of control protest and whether members of the crowd had weapons and used tactics suggested greater levels of strategic planning.
Follow our Donald Trump live blog below for the latest news on the impeachment and transition of a Biden presidency.
SOCIAL MEDIA PLATFORM TO PERMANENTLY BAN TRUMP
Snapchat will permanently ban Donald Trump when he leaves office.
The platform has already locked his account following the Capitol riots.
The social media app also limited his account over the summer following comments he made about BLM protests.
A Snapchat spokesperson said: “In the interest of public safety, and based on his attempts to spread misinformation, hate speech, and incite violence, which are clear violations of our guidelines, we have made the decision to permanently terminate his account.”
But, using his official @POTUS account, the President insisted he “will not be silenced”.
MACAULAY CULKIN ‘BACKS CALLS’ TO REMOVE TRUMP FROM HOME ALONE 2
COULD JOE BIDEN FACE IMPEACHMENT?
A GOP Senator is already calling for President-elect Joe Biden to be impeached once he takes office on January 20.
Republican President Donald Trump was impeached for the second time on January 13, the only president in US history to have been impeached twice.
Joe Biden could only face impeachment should he violate the US Constitution article two, section four, which states that:
“The President, Vice President and all civil Officers of the United States, shall be removed from Office on Impeachment for, and Conviction of, Treason, Bribery, or other high Crimes and Misdemeanors.”
Republican Senator Joni Ernst said that Biden could be impeached by the GOP after claims that Ukrainian prosecutor general Viktor Shokin was fired for investigating the Burisma scandal.
The Republican Senator said Biden turned “a blind eye to Burisma because his son was on the board making over a million dollars a year.”
GERM FEST
A Democratic congressman leading the charge to impeach Donald Trump was caught on camera pulling off his mask to SNEEZE.
Viewers were horrified to see David Cicilline lowering his face mask and sneezing into his hand during yesterday’s debate in the House of Representatives.
The Rhode Island congressman felt the sneeze coming on as he sat behind fellow Democrat Yvette Clark, who was speaking at the time.
He did not use a tissue to catch the germs, and viewers noted he did not use sanitizer.
Michigan representative Brenda Lawrence, sitting on his left a few feet away, shot him a sideways glare before turning back to her papers.
WATCH: TRUMP COULD BE BARRED FROM PUBLIC OFFICE, SAYS FORMER CLINTON AIDE
‘FORGIVE AND FORGET’
James Comey has suggested Joe Biden consider pardoning the President.
The former head of the FBI said that while he believes Mr Trump should be in prison, pursuing his guilt “is in the best interests of the American people”.
Speaking on the UK’s BBC Newsnight, Mr Comey told host Emily Maitlis he wasn’t sure if the President would accept a pardon, however, as the US Supreme Court sees it as an “admission of guilt”.
He said: “I don’t know, [Biden] should at least consider [a pardon].
“As part of healing the country and getting us to a place where we can focus on things that are going to matter over the next four years, I think Joe Biden is going to have to at least think about that.”
A pardon would only shield Mr Trump from any potential federal charges – not state investigations.
BIDEN TO UNVEIL PLAN TO PUMP $1.5 TRILLION INTO ECONOMY
President-elect Joe Biden will unveil a stimulus package proposal today designed to jump-start the economy during the coronavirus pandemic with an economic lifeline that could exceed $1.5 trillion and help minority communities.
Biden campaigned last year on a promise to take the pandemic more seriously than Trump, and the package aims to put that pledge into action with an influx of resources for the coronavirus vaccine rollout and economic recovery.
The incoming administration will work with Congress on the quick stimulus package after Biden takes office on Jan. 20, although the impeachment of Trump threatens to consume lawmakers in the initial weeks.
The stimulus package has a price tag above $1.5 trillion, reportedly includes a commitment for $1,400 stimulus checks and Biden is expected to commit to partner with private companies to increase the number of Americans getting vaccinated.
20,000 NATIONAL GUARD SOLDIERS PREPPED FOR BIDEN’S INAUGURATION
Downtown Washington has been fenced off, with concrete barriers blocking avenues, police at street corners, and armed National Guard soldiers patrolling Capitol Hill as Congress impeached President Donald Trump for a second time.
The city at the heart of US democracy has been a shadow of itself during pandemic shutdowns, but now it is also under heavy guard after the January 6 deadly attack by Trump supporters on the Congress building.
National Guard soldiers in body armor and camouflage spent the night inside the Capitol, their black rifles leaning against the polished stone walls of the building’s halls.
Some 20,000 National Guard soldiers are expected in Washington for Biden’s inauguration, more than the combined number of US troops officially deployed to Iraq and Afghanistan.
Lawmakers on Wednesday formally accused Trump of inciting the mob that attacked the Capitol last week in a failed effort to stop Congress from finalizing the president’s November loss to Joe Biden.
‘UNCONSTITUTIONAL’ TO IMPEACH TRUMP AFTER JAN 20, SAYS GOP LAWMAKER
A Republican Senator has claimed it is unconstitutional to impeach President Trump once his term in office expires on January 20.
Majority leader Mitch McConnell has said the Senate will not reconvene until January 19 – the day before Joe Biden’s inauguration.
There is no reason why the Senate could not hold a trial to convict or acquit Trump after Biden’s inauguration but one Senator claims it would be “unconstitutional”.
Senator Tom Cotton, of Arkansas, said: “The House has passed an article of impeachment against the president, but the Senate under its rules and precedents cannot start and conclude a fair trial before the president leaves office next week.
“Under these circumstances, the Senate lacks constitutional authority to conduct impeachment proceedings against a former president.”
‘QUID PRO JOE’
GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, who supports the QAnon conspiracy theory, has vowed to file articles of impeachment against President-elect Joe Biden on his first day in office.
Greene announced her plans in a tweet on Wednesday night, hours after the Democrat-controlled House of Representatives voted to impeach President Donald Trump a second time.
“On January 21, 2021, I’ll be filing Articles of Impeachment against Joe Biden for abuse of power,” Greene tweeted, along with the hashtags #ImpeachBiden, #QuidProJoe and #BidenCrimeFamily.
In another tweet, Greene claimed “75 million Americans are fed up with inaction” from Biden and that “it’s time to take a stand.”
“I’m proud to be the voice of Republican voters who have been ignored,” she continued.
CONGRESSMAN HITS OUT AT JOURNALIST OVER ‘COMMITMENT TO DEMOCRACY’
A congressman who lost both his legs in Afghanistan has hit back at Jake Tapper after the CNN host questioned his commitment to democracy.
Tapper slammed pro-Trump lawmaker Brian Mast after he cast doubt on whether the President incited the Capitol Hill rioters during the impeachment debate in the House.
The CNN host made the comment during a panel discussion on Wednesday while the House of Representatives was voting to impeach President Donald Trump a second time.
While the House was debating impeaching Trump, Florida Representative Mast asked if “any one of those individuals who brought violence on this Capitol [had] been brought here to answer whether they did that because of our president?”
Tapper was apparently not pleased with the question.
Speaking about Mast, the CNN host said: “He lost his legs, by the way, fighting for democracy abroad. Although, I don’t know about his commitment to it here in the United States.”
WHY WAS TRUMP IMPEACHED THE FIRST TIME?
Donald Trump has become the first president in US history to be impeached for a second time.
Democrats in the House of Representatives voted to impeach Trump for inciting a riot after the shocking scenes in the Capitol that took place on January 6.
In 2019, the House adopted two articles of impeachment against Trump, abuse of power and obstruction of justice.
They pointed to Mr Trump pressuring Ukraine to investigate 2020 political rival Joe Biden, while withholding as leverage military aid, as well as attempting to block a House investigation.
The Senate acquitted Trump of the charges on February 5 2020.
DO OFFICIALS WHO HAVE BEEN IMPEACHED GO TO PRISON?
A Senate trial has the power to oust a president from office, and ban him or her from running for future office.
But, it does NOT have the power to send a president to jail.
“An impeachment proceeding is the formal process by which a sitting president of the United States is accused of wrongdoing.
“It is a political process and not a criminal process,” explains ABC.
Suzanna Sherry, a law professor at Vanderbilt University, said: “The worst that can happen is that he is removed from office, that’s the sole punishment.”
ODDS ON TRUMP IS NOT CONVICTED BY SENATE
Bookmaker Coral goes odds on at 1/3 that Donald Trump is not convicted by the Senate in his impeachment trial.
“Trump is going on trial in the Senate, again, with this a historic second impeachment for the 45th President of America. However we think he will survive it again, and go odds on that he is not convicted,” said Coral’s Harry Aitkenhead.
Donald Trump specials:
1/3 NOT to be convicted by the Senate in 2021
2/1 to be convicted by the Senate in 2021
8/1 to win the 2024 presidential election
WATCH: TRUMP IS IMPEACHED FOR SECOND TIME AS REPUBLICANS TURN ON PRESIDENT
IS THERE AN ELECTION AFTER A PRESIDENTIAL IMPEACHMENT?
The short answer is no.
If the Senate conducted a speedy trial and found Trump guilty before Joe Biden’s inauguration, then vice-president Mike Pence would take the oath of office and become president for the remaining days of the administration.
Current Senate leader, Republican Mitch McConnell, says he will not call for an impeachment trial before Trump’s January 20 exit.
HOW MANY VOTES ARE NEEDED FOR IMPEACHMENT?
Donald Trump faced just a single charge, “incitement of insurrection”, in an impeachment resolution on January 13.
Politicians – Republicans and Democrats – in the chamber then debated that charge.
After hours of impassioned discussion, they voted on whether to bring charges against the president by agreeing with the impeachment resolution, or “articles of impeachment”.
The chamber needed a simple majority, or 217 votes, to impeach Trump.
The House of Representatives voted by 232 to 197 to impeach the president for “incitement of insurrection”.
Conviction and removal of Trump will require a two-thirds majority in the Senate – meaning at least 17 Republicans would have to vote with the Democrats in the evenly split 100-seater chamber.
THE IMPEACHMENT PROCESS EXPLAINED
Impeachment begins in the House – the lower chamber of Congress.
The “sole power of impeachment” is held by the House of Representatives.
Lawmakers debate and vote on whether to bring charges against the president via approval of an impeachment resolution, or “articles of impeachment”.
A simple majority is required – i.e. more than half of Congress must vote to impeach the president.
Then the case is tried by the US Senate, where a two-thirds majority is needed to basically green-light the impeachment .
Its members decide whether the person accused of impeachment is guilty or not. But, it’s a political trial – not a criminal one.
WHAT IS IMPEACHMENT?
Donald Trump has made history after becoming the first US president to be impeached twice.
Ten of his fellow Republicans joined Democrats in the House of Representatives to charge him with inciting an insurrection in the Capitol’s deadly, violent rampage.
Impeachment is when a sitting president is charged with crimes.
Trump has been accused of inciting insurrection by encouraging his supporters to storm the Capitol, Washington D.C., on January 6, 2021.
The United States’ founders feared presidents abusing their powers, so they included in the Constitution a process for removing one from office.
The president, under the Constitution, can be removed from office for “Treason, Bribery, or other high Crimes and Misdemeanours.”
BIDEN URGES SENATE TO ADDRESS HIS ‘PRIORITIES’ WHILE DEALING TRUMP’S IMPEACHMENT TRIAL
President-elect Joe Biden has urged the Senate to address his priorities such as approving cabinet nominations while also dealing with Trump’s impeachment trial.
He said: “I hope that the Senate leadership will find a way to deal with their Constitutional responsibilities on impeachment while also working on the other urgent business of this nation.”
‘SURROUND DC’
Frightening text messages from the armed Capitol rioter who said he would shoot Nancy Pelosi revealed he also wanted to “burn DC to the ground.”
Cleveland Grover Meredith was arrested last week after Donald Trump supporters stormed the Capitol building.
He let FBI agents search his phone, truck, trailer, and the hotel room he was staying at. They found multiple guns and thousands of rounds of ammunition.
Federal court documents filed Wednesday revealed that the rioter specifically threatened Pelosi and DC Mayor Muriel Bowser, and that he wrote in text messages that he wanted to “burn DC to the FKG ground.”
Meredith also wrote: “I predict that within the next 12 days, many in our country will die.
“We’re gonna surround DC and slowly constrict.”
‘SOCIALLY AWKWARD’
Jack Dorsey admitted that banning Donald Trump from Twitter sets a “dangerous precedent,” but insisted that the risk of more violence was a “real” threat.
The CEO of the social media platform admitted that having to ban the president of the United States was not what the company wanted to do, but was the right decision following the Capitol riots.
In his lengthy thread, the Twitter boss admitted there were “inconsistencies” in his stance with the President banned but extreme views are allowed to be expressed on the platform.
In the wake of the ban, many pointed out that Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Khamenei uses his Twitter account to call for the destruction of Israel.
Dorsey said he didn’t take pride in banning Trump but made the decision based on “threats to physical safety both on and off Twitter”.
Read our full report HERE.
TRUMP FAN WHO WAS ARRESTED AFTER CAPITOL RIOT ‘SHOT HIMSELF IN THE CHEST’
A Donald Trump fan reportedly shot himself in the chest and was found dead by his wife after his Capitol riot arrest.
Christopher Stanton Georgia, 53, was charged last week for his involvement in Wednesday’s Capitol chaos, 11-Alive reported.
His wife found him on Saturday morning in the basement of their home and told police there was “blood everywhere.”
The father-of-two was found with a gunshot wound to the chest, the Daily Mail reported.
A medical examiner ruled that the Alpharetta, Georgia, man died by suicide, according to the Atlanta Journal Constitution.
REPUBLICANS THAT VOTED TO IMPEACH TRUMP
Ten Republican lawmakers crossed the aisle and voted to impeach President Donald Trump on Wednesday, including the party’s number three in the House Liz Cheney.
The list of GOP members in full:
Liz Cheney of Wyoming
Dan Newhouse of Washington
John Katko of New York
Fred Upton of Michigan
Jaime Herrera Beutler of Washington
Adam Kinzinger of Illinois
Anthony Gonzalez of Ohio
Peter Meijer of Michigan
Tim Rice of South Carolina
David Valadao of California
IMPEACHED FOR THE SECOND TIME
Lawmakers on Capitol Hill impeached Donald Trump for the second time.
The motion was passed by 232 to 197 in the House of Representatives yesterday.
A total of 10 Republicans jumped ship and voted to impeach the President, making last night’s historic ruling the most bipartisan impeachment in US political history.
Trump’s impeachment will now head to the Senate, where members of Congress will again vote on whether or Trump will be convicted on the charge.
Load more entries…
[ad_2]