Donald Trump had been Playing Golf After Biden had been Declared the following President

November 7, 2020
2 Min Read
Donald Trump Was Playing Golf When Biden Was Declared the Next President

It’s being reported Donald Trump had been in his golf course at Virginia when his competitor Joe Biden was announced because the projected winner in this presidential elections.

Political colleagues shown on Saturday afternoon (November 7) which Trump arrived in the golf course and minutes afterwards, Pennsylvania was known for Biden and gave him the presidency.

At approximately 12:35pm EST, CNN showed live footage from their golf program and also reported that he was there playing with a round of golf.

TrumpGolfCount.com claims that Trump has produced 283 visits to clubs because his inauguration, together with proof of enjoying golf at least 140 visits, at October 16, 2020. The estimated cost to taxpayers for those visits is 142 million.

Regardless of Trump being to the golf course, his staff published a statement on his own behalf where he stated that his effort will probably be going to court Monday to combat with the vote counts.

See what celebs are stating in reaction to Trump‘s Saturday Day tweet.

Scroll through the gallery for pictures of Trump playing golf in prior trips…

In the moment Joe Biden became President-elect, President Trump is about the golf program.

— Abby D. Phillip (@abbydphillip) November 7, 2020

President Trump had been enjoying golf in Virginia if Joe Biden became the most president-elect.

— Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) November 7, 2020

President Trump, who’s erroneously claiming he’s won the election despite Biden’s growing lead, only arrived in his club at Virginia.

— Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) November 7, 2020

