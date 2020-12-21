A Donald Trump supporter filmed his sick-tempered conversation with an Amazon Echo immediately after Alexa explained Joe Biden was the subsequent US president. The unnamed politics watcher requested Amazon’s voice assistant: ‘Alexa, who is the President of the United States?’

Alexa answered: ‘The latest President of the United States is Donald Trump. In accordance to the Affiliated Push, Joe Biden is the president-elect and will be sworn in on January 20 2021. Did that answer your issue?’

The device’s owner’s discomfort noticed him interrupt Alexa with ‘Really?’ as she named Biden president elect. And he then took his Echo to process by means of audibly gritted tooth, stating: ‘Why did you experience the need to inform me that Joe Biden is the president-elect. I asked you who the president is?’

Alexa failed to respond to that problem, prompting a different outburst from the person, who explained: ‘Hmm. No remedy. Hmph.’

Movie despatched by a mate – why does @Alexa provide up Joe Biden when questioned who the President of the United States is? We have just one President at a time and Joe Biden is not the President suitable now. pic.twitter.com/1LFpJXD086 — Dean Browning (@DeanBrowningPA) December 21, 2020

The conversation was shared on Twitter by controversial Pennsylvania conservative politician Dean Browning.

Browning strike the headlines last thirty day period right after he was apparently caught pretending to be a ‘black homosexual guy’ even though disputing the election final result on Twitter.

Sharing the Alexa clip, Browning wrote: ‘Video sent by a buddy – why does @Alexa provide up Joe Biden when asked who the President of the United States is?

‘We have one particular President at a time and Joe Biden is not the President suitable now.’

Alexa’s reply is also likely to irritate President Trump himself. The president insists the election was stolen from him, but has been unable to deliver ample evidence of fraud to have the final result overturned.

Biden was formally named 46th president by the US Electoral Higher education final week, and will be inaugurated in 30 times time.

