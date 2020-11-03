Donald Trump Calls For His Celebrity Supporter Lil Vacuum the incorrect Title:’Little Pimp’

Lil Pump demonstrated himself for a Donald Trump supporter a week, and he also made a look at a Trump rally before election day.

The 20-year old rapper was invited on stage Trump through a rally in Gerald R. Ford International Airport on Monday night (November 2) at Grand Rapids, Mich.

“I really like your sound,” Trump stated on point. “I really like your songs. And speaking of music, sounds, and other items — among those huge superstars of this planet — Small Pimp.”

Trump afterward stated,”There he is. What’s it moving? You wan na na develop and say anything? Come , Small Pump.”

“Hi, everyone,” Lil Pump stated on point, not covering Li. “The way you guys sense? I’m here to state, Mr. President, I appreciate all you have done for our nation. You brought the soldiers home and you are doing the perfect thing. MAGA 20, 20, 20. Do not overlook that.”

