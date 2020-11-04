Donald Trump affirms he will visit Supreme Court within US election outcome

Donald Trump has affirmed he will visit the Supreme Court and require which the counting of votes has been ceased in america election.

Talking to fans and media in the White House, the President reluctantly maintained that”we didn’t win” the election against Joe Biden and Democratic Party (despite the no foundation to do this ) — until confirming strategies to stop ballot counting in countries which are yet to announce because of mail-in voting.

“We had been getting ready for a huge parties, and all a sudden it had been called away,” he explained. “The outcomes tonight are phenomenal.”

Donald Trump claims that he thinks he’s won the election as well as the outcome”phenomenal”, saying that he believes he has won the election.

Without any proof, Trump called the election”a fraud on the American people” and proceeded to claim wins from the countries of Georgia and North Carolina, that are yet to announce their victor.

“This really is a significant fraud on the state,” he explained. “We need the legislation to be utilized in the right way — we will be moving into the US Supreme Court. We need all votes to prevent. We do not need them to locate some ballots in 4am and put them into the listing. It’s a really sad moment”

He added:”We can win this, as far as I’m concerned — we have won it.”

In the time of writing, Trump is losing his Democratic rival Joe Biden, but has hit success in key states such as Texas and Florida. It’s anticipated that it might take until Friday to get a last outcome to be verified.

Elsewhere, Kanye West has surrendered a reduction and a bunch of congresswomen such as Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez are re-elected.