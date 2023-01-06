Is Cancer the Reason Don West Died?

Key Takeaways In a Tweet, Mike Tenay Said that West Had Died from Cancer

An American pitchman, TV personality, and professional wrestling commentator, Donald West was perhaps most recognized for his work on the WWE’s Impact Wrestling. West’s resume includes time spent hosting shows on the Shop at Home Network.

Don West, a legend in TNA, has passed away after a courageous fight against cancer.

The late Donald “Don” West, who was widely recognized for his commentary on Impact Wrestling, has passed away. He was 59.

His wife, Terri, broke the news that their brother, @DonWestDeals, will be celebrating New Year’s in paradise. According to Terri, D-battle Dubs with lymphoma ended in a defeat. As broadcast partners and as friends, we hit it off right away. Years of memorable on- and off-screen shenanigans.

After Tenay and Craig Jenkins FaceTimed with West on the 17th of December, Tenay posted a snapshot of the two of them.

Just heard from wife Terri that our brother @DonWestDeals will be spending New Years in heaven. Terri said D-Dub finally had to tap out from his match with lymphoma. We bonded as soon as we met, both as broadcast partners and friends. Years of great moments both on and off camera — Mike Tenay (@RealMikeTenay) December 30, 2022

In a tweet, Impact Wrestling said, “IMPACT Wrestling is heartbroken to learn of the passing of Don West, one of the defining voices in our 20-year history.” Don’s energy and enthusiasm brightened the lives of everyone he came in contact with and made every minute of his time on the phone worthwhile. Sorely missed, indeed.

Executive Vice President of Impact Wrestling Scott D’Amore wrote an open letter about West’s death and published it online.

IMPACT Wrestling is heartbroken to learn of the passing of Don West​, one of the defining voices of our 20 year history. Don's enthusiasm and passion elevated every second he called and uplifted the spirits of everybody he crossed paths with. He will be dearly missed. #RIPDonWest pic.twitter.com/gy2s4vQDUj — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) December 30, 2022

He wrote, “Don was definitely a one-of-a-kind who enlivened every place he came into.” He inspired those around him to be their best selves and brought out the best in everyone he met. When I initially arrived at the TNA Asylum, Don was one of the first persons I encountered. He made me feel right at home. His genuine personality and amazing sense of humor made coming to work every day a joy.

D’Amore continued, “I will be eternally grateful for the opportunity to have a friendship with Don. He has made a positive impact on my professional and personal life.” Sincere sympathies to Don’s wife Terri, his family and friends, and the countless people whose lives he touched via his music.