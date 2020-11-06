Dominic West’s Co-Star Ruth Wilson Reveals She Left The Affair Because She ‘Didn’t Feel Safe’

Showtime’s The Affair was a drama about infidelity, conflicting perspectives, and sexual intrigue — but apparently, behind the scenes was all that and more.

Fans were miffed back in 2018 when Ruth Wilson’s character was randomly killed off the show, and rumors began that she left the show due to pay disparity between herself and co-star Dominic West. The actress eventually told the New York Times that wasn’t the case, but otherwise kept mum on the subject — except to say “There is a much bigger story.”

Now, the 38-year-old has revealed a bit more of that bigger story in an interview with Stylist this week. She told the outlet:

“The reason I haven’t gone into The Affair is that I haven’t worked out how to discuss it. There’s a lot of noise and anger surrounding it, and really the power rests with me to choose how I discuss my life and my experiences. … What’s important to say is that I did speak up. I did have a voice. I did stand up for myself. There was a situation on The Affair where things didn’t feel right, and I dealt with them, and I managed to protect myself.”

Any more light she could shed? Was this something to do with a co-worker? A #MeToo situation or something??

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Ruth, who won a Golden Globe for the role back in 2015, clarified:

“It was before #MeToo and before Harvey Weinstein — and yet my instincts were very clear and strong about what I felt was wrong, about what was going on, and what I didn’t feel safe about.”

“Didn’t feel safe”…

Hmm… verrrrry inneresting…

In 2019, THR released a bombshell report about the allegedly “toxic” work environment on set of The Affair, where Wilson reportedly took issue with the frequent and unnecessary nudity required of her character. Sources close to the production also claimed the show did a poor job of protecting actors’ privacy in their nude scenes.

In one surprising twist of the tale, the show’s executive producer and director Jeffrey Reiner was said to have asked Lena Dunham at a dinner party to persuade Wilson to “show her tits, or at least some vag.”

So was that what happened? Was there a sex scene that crossed the line somehow?!

Ruth dipping her toes back into The Affair comes on the heels of her on-screen lover’s own highly publicized affair. Dominic West and Lily James were recently caught on a romantic Roman holiday… despite the fact that West had a wife and kids at home. The situation was complicated to say the least, and while so far his wife Catherine FitzGerald is sticking by her man, the IRL affair reportedly sent the family into “crisis.”

Even in the days of The Affair, West was making some very sketchy comments about cheating IRL. Hmm…

We’d definitely be interested to hear more from Ruth about her on-set experience of the show — perhaps one day she’ll be ready to tell the whole bigger story.

Man, The Affair has become more notorious now than it ever was on the air!

