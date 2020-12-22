Dominic West caught breaking Tier 2 lockdown policies at slap-up lunch for 7 soon after capturing party

DOMINIC West has been caught breaking lockdown policies — becoming snapped getting a slap-up lunch after a taking pictures party.

The Wire actor, 50, was in a team of 7 in the vicinity of his house in Wiltshire, which is in Tier 2.

⚠️ Go through our coronavirus live blog for the most up-to-date news & updates

6

6

Below advice, the rule of 6 applies to outdoor gatherings when it arrives to social exercise.

West, also star of The Affair in which he cheats with a more youthful lady, was snapped by The Solar in October kissing actress Lily James, 31 on a excursion to Rome.

He then set on a display of unity with wife Catherine FitzGerald, 49, exterior of the home they share with their 4 little ones.

The pair held a signed be aware proclaiming their marriage was “strong”.

6

West smirked following they shared an awkward kiss for the cameras.

Having said that, Catherine left quickly after with no West for her loved ones house in Glin Castle, Eire.

6

6

GLOW Girl! Pregnant Dani Dyer shows off bump just after speculation she’s presently supplied beginning ‘IT’S ALL MAD’ Like Island’s Amber Gill defends holiday getaway as she had ‘no idea’ about Tier 4 ‘it’s so important’ Scarlett Moffatt reveals ‘life or death’ operation on ‘abnormal cells’ Price tag AIN’T Correct Katie Value accused of promoting ‘scam’ makes by upset supporters Each and every Minimal Can help Ex-Emmerdale star Invoice Ward reveals he is now a Tesco shipping and delivery driver Excellent ESCAPE Piers Morgan’s son escapes Tier 4 chaos by travelling to family’s Tier 2 house

She held a “disaster summit” with her two sisters in advance of telling buddies her romance was “as very good as above”.

Catherine’s friends explained she was getting ready to pull the plug following the actor evidently confessed to “having feelings” for Lily.

West and Lily satisfied on the established of forthcoming BBC period drama The Pursuit Of Adore.

6

Bought a tale? RING The Sunshine on 0207 782 4104 or WHATSAPP on 07423720250 or EMAIL [email protected] kingdom