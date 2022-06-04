Dom Fenison Net Worth: How This Person Become so Rich? Latest Update!

Dom Fenison is Chanel West Coast’s boyfriend, and in February 2022, they came out as a couple. During a private meeting at Sports Illustrated The Party x Palm Tree Crew, Chanel told “In Touch” about it. She told the power source, “He’s a very well-known model.” Dom Fenison is a person with many skills who works in many different fields. His Linkedin page says that he is the Head of Acquisitions at Music City Accommodations. He lives in the city of Los Angeles in the United States.

He is known to be the boyfriend of Chanel West Coast. Chanel is said to have had a lot of boyfriends over the years. She was in a relationship with Liam Horne from 2014 to 2017. Later, she started dating Fort Worth rapper Solo Lucci. It was also said that Rob Dyrdek dated her. We should keep an eye on Chanel and Dom to see how long their relationship will last.

In August 2021, Dom was on the cover of Male Model Monday in Socialite Life. The front cover of GMARCO magazine and the fall issue of Period magazine in 2020 are two other big things she has done.

Biography

On February 2, 2022, Dom used online media to bring Chanel to the attention of the public. Dom and Chanel gushed about each other on social media for Valentine’s Day. On Linkedin, Dom does a lot of things. You can follow him on Instagram, where his handle is @domfenison. He has 66.2K followers and 224 posts as of February 2022. He got a bachelor’s degree in business administration/management and accounting.

How Much Money Dom Fenison Has

Dom Fenison says that he is a person with many different skills and interests. He now works at Music City Accommodations as the Director of Acquisitions. Because he has a good job that pays well, he has a lot of money. According to some sources, Dom has a net worth of about $400,000. From September 2019 to February 2022, Dom worked at Douglas Elliman Real Estate as a Listing Coordinator.

Do Dom Fenison and Chanel West Coast’s Boyfriends Go out Together?

