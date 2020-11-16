Dolphins make 5th straight win by defeating Chargers 29-21

MIAMI – Tua Tagovailoa had assistance from a less-heralded novice while Justin Herbert fought from a blitz-happy defence.

The sudden Miami Dolphins made their fifth successive victory, beating the Los Angeles Chargers 29-21 Sunday.

Salvon Ahmed, making his first career start, conducted 85 yards 21 carries and scored a 1-yard touchdown on Miami’s original match. The undrafted Ahmed stuffed in with just two other running backs hurt and ignited a floor game ranked fourth worst in the group.

Herbert threw a costly interception and had been outplayed at the matchup of top draft picks from Tagovailoa, who handed 169 meters with two scores and improved to 3-0 since taking over for Ryan Fitzpatrick. Herbert fought against Miami’s blitzing defence and drove to get a season-low 187 yards)

The Chargers were outplayed on specific teams, in which they had been hurt by 2 mistakes which enabled Miami to shoot a 14-0 lead.

The Dolphins (6-3) have their finest nine-game record because 2001, also beneath second-year trainer Brian Flores they have won more matches than in most 2019. The Chargers (2-7) dropped their third match in a row and also have their worst album in this time in a year because 2015.

Keenan Allen had only three receptions along with Mike Williams had 2 to get Los Angeles.

Chargers punter Ty Long bobbled a snap and had his own kicked obstructed to prepare the game’s first score on Ahmed’s brief run. Quenton Meeks has been offside to a field goal effort by the Dolphins, giving them a first down that resulted in a touchdown.

The Dolphins were upward 17-7 in halftime, raising their NFL-best first-half point differential to and -74.

Miami’s Jason Sanders made field goals of 50, 35 and 49 meters but missed in 47, ending his series of 22 in a row. Jakeem Grant, the NFL leader in punt return yardsthat helped the Dolphins’ area place together with three runbacks for 57 yards.

Miami’s Emmanuel Ogbah needed a complete sack for its sixth match in a row, and also on another play Xavien Howard chose off Herbert for the fifth interception of the year to install Miami’s final touchdown.

An onside kick recovery aided the Dolphins seal the win.

Chargers linebacker Kenneth Murray Jr. additionally let a possible interception slide through his palms, and three plays after Miami developed a field goal to get a 20-14 lead.

Miami has scored 21 points in seven consecutive matches, the team’s longest such sequence as 2001-02.

MIAMI’S LONE TURNOVER

The Dolphins were in the Chargers 9 and poised to assemble a 14-0 result if they dropped a fumble to a bad snap by Ted Karras. Nick Vigil created a 44-lawn return before Tagovailoa treated himand Herbert scored to a fourth-down slip to create it 14-7.

INJURIES

Dolphins: LB Kyle Van Noy (cool ) left the game in the first half. Miami was DT Christian Wilkins and four assistant coaches due to COVID-19 protocols.

UP NEXT

Dolphins: Miami performs next Sunday in Denver for the first time because 2014.

Chargers: They perform with the second of three successive matches against the AFC East if they host the New York Jets on Sunday.

