Dolly Parton on performing with Miley Cyrus and woman empowerment

Dolly Parton has disclosed what it was like doing work with ‘fairy goddaughter’ Miley Cyrus on her Christmas album as nicely as why women nevertheless need to have to stand up for themselves in the songs field.

The nation legend, 74, unveiled her album, A Holly Dolly Christmas in Oct this calendar year, and suggests she wanted to have Miley and her father Billy Ray Cyrus on the document in situation she never ever makes a Christmas album once again.

She told Tunes 7 days: ‘I required Miley and Billy Ray equally to be on this album, I honestly believe of Miley, Billy and the Cyrus’ as loved ones.

‘I figured I probably will not do yet another Christmas album – I’m not indicating that I will not, but typically you don’t do that a lot of by means of the several years – so I genuinely required the both equally of them on it.

‘Singing with Miley is constantly terrific, she’s incredibly special to me. She’s my small fairy goddaughter I’ve identified her considering the fact that prior to she was born and liked her.’

Dolly also tackled the situation of representation of female artists – especially on state radio – and why it is so vital for gals to communicate up for on their own continue to.

She stated: ‘We have some seriously fantastic nation woman artists coming up now there’s additional of us than there employed to be and I feel we’re still coming alongside.

‘I truly consider we’ll get far more opportunities than we did right before. We cannot just lay large on what was we have obtained to consider about what is and continue undertaking our work, hoping for the most effective and doing work toward it and contacting it out when we can.

‘There are definitely much more male artists than there are woman 50 percent the time. I came on the scene rather sturdy as a young female.

More: Miley Cyrus



‘I in no way imagined about it in conditions of no matter if I was a female or a boy, I just imagined I experienced the talent. So women of all ages need to have to stand up and say, “I’m sturdy, I have this talent”’.

Dolly Parton covers Songs 7 days, subscribers can go through the whole interview here.

Got a story?

If you have received a superstar tale, online video or pics get in contact with the Metro.co.uk entertainment workforce by emailing us [email protected], contacting 020 3615 2145 or by going to our Post Stuff web site – we’d love to listen to from you.

Much more : Jennifer Saunders reveals particulars of Dolly Parton’s ‘beautiful’ top secret boob tattoos

More : Dolly Parton saves younger co-star’s lifetime after she’s approximately run around on established of their Netflix Christmas film