Dolly Parton Net Worth: Deeper Look Into His Luxury Lifestyle in 2022!

Dolly Rebecca Parton (born January 19, 1946) is a country music singer-songwriter, actor, philanthropist, and businesswoman from the United States. Parton made her album debut in 1967 with Hello, I’m Dolly, which led to popularity throughout the rest of the 1960s (both as a solo artist and with a series of duet albums with Porter Wagoner), before her sales and chart peak arrived during the 1970s and continued into the 1980s. Parton’s records did not sell as well in the 1990s, but she found commercial success again in the new century, releasing albums on different indie labels, including her own label, Dolly Records. She has sold over 100 million albums globally.

Early Years

Dolly Rebecca Parton was born as the fourth of twelve children in 1946 in Sevier County, Tennessee. Her father farmed tobacco. She later described her family as dirt poor and recalls her father giving a bag of oatmeal to the doctor who assisted in her delivery. Music had always been an essential part of her life, and many of her early performances took place in the church. Parton was appearing on The Cas Walker Show by the age of nine and was eventually signed to the modest Louisiana label Goldband Records. Dolly went to Nashville the day after she graduated from high school in 1964. She rapidly became a successful songwriter. She collaborated on numerous charting tunes with her uncle Bill Owens.

Dolly Parton’s Net Worth Is Unknown.

Dolly Parton is a singer, songwriter, actress, author, entrepreneur, and philanthropist from the United States. Dolly Parton has a net worth of $650 million. For almost 40 years, Dolly Parton has been composing and performing hit country tunes. She has 41 top-10 country albums to her credit, as well as 25 number-one singles. She is well known for her songs “9 to 5” and “I Will Always Love You,” which were performed by Whitney Houston for the feature film The Bodyguard. She has sold over 100 million albums as a solo artist during her career. This excludes the hundreds of millions of albums sold by other artists using her music. Dolly has made significant philanthropic and entrepreneurial investments in her home state of Tennessee. Her theme park, Dollywood, is the 24th most visited in the United States, with 3 million people per year. She had given and/or raised hundreds of millions of dollars for various organizations.

Success

Dolly signed with Monument Records in 1965, when she was 19 years old. Initially, she was advertised as a bubble gum pop vocalist. Her early pop tunes were not commercially successful. Monument Records eventually saw the light and gave up their pop hopes for Dolly after one of her country songs reached #6 on the country charts being sung by another artist (Bill Phillips – with Dolly on harmony).

Dolly’s first country single, “Dumb Blonde,” peaked at #24 on the country chart. Interestingly, she did not write this song. It’s one of only a few non-self-penned songs Dolly recorded during this period. Her second song, “Something Fishy,” peaked at number seventeen.

These two songs appeared on Dolly’s debut studio album, “Hello, I’m Dolly,” released in 1967. The album also included her own versions of numerous songs she had composed that had become popular due to the efforts of other performers. The album debuted at number eleven on the Billboard Hot Country Albums chart.

I Will Always Admire You

In 1973, Dolly began writing the song that would become “I Will Always Love You.” She penned the song to bid Porter Wagoner farewell at the end of their seven-year working partnership. Elvis expressed an interest in recording the song, and Dolly pondered it until Elvis’ manager Colonel Tom Parker insisted on her handing up half of the publishing rights. Dolly declined and began working on her own solo version.

The song debuted at number one on the Billboard country chart on March 18, 1974. It really reached number one twice, returning in 1982 after being re-recorded for the film “The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas.”

After seeing an early cut of “The Bodyguard,” music producer (and Whitney Houston mentor) Clive Davis was disappointed by how little the film utilized Whitney’s musical talents. Clive asked producers, including Kevin Costner, to find a song for Whitney to sing in the film’s climax moment. Costner agreed with the input and chose the song “I Will Always Love You” on his own. Whitney’s rendition spent 14 weeks at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 and went on to become one of the top ten best-selling songs of all time, selling over 20 million copies. Whitney’s version is the best-selling female artist single of all time.

Royalties

Dolly earned $10 million in royalties from Whitney’s version in the early 1990s or nearly $20 million after inflation. She later joked that the song made her “enough money to buy Graceland.” Dolly still earns about 8 cents every radio play and $2 per album sold as the owner of the authorship and publishing rights.

Private Life

Dolly married Carl Thomas Dean in 1966. Dean avoids the spotlight. He spent much of his life in Nashville running an asphalt road-surface-paving firm. He rarely goes to public events with his wife. Carl, according to Parton, has only seen her perform in public ONCE.

Parton and Dean helped raise several of Parton’s younger siblings, and while she has no children of her own, she is involved in the lives of her nieces and nephews, and she is also Miley Cyrus’ godmother.

