Dolly Parton Net Worth: She Donates Instead of Shopping!

Dolly Parton, an American singer, songwriter, actress, philanthropist, and entrepreneur, is a country music legend. Dolly began performing at an early age and has been active in the music industry for over 40 years.

Dolly Parton’s songs “9 to 5”, “I Will Always Love You,” “The Coat of Many Colors,” and many others have made her one of the wealthiest musicians in history, so it comes as no surprise that she has made history.

Early Years

Dolly Rebecca Parton was born as the fourth of twelve children in Sevier County, Tennessee in 1946. Her father was a planter of tobacco. She recalls hearing that her father paid the doctor who assisted in her delivery with a bag of oatmeal, indicating that her family was extremely impoverished.

Her life has always been heavily influenced by music, and many of her earliest performances took place in churches. Parton appeared on The Cas Walker Show at age 9 and was eventually signed to the little Louisiana label Goldband Records. The day following her high school graduation in 1964, Dolly relocated to Nashville. She rapidly achieved popularity as a songwriter. She collaborated with her uncle Bill Owens to write numerous chart-topping singles.

Success

At the age of 19, Dolly signed with Monument Records in 1965. Initially, she was advertised as a bubble gum pop vocalist. Her early attempts at pop music were unsuccessful. Dolly’s pop ambitions were abandoned by Monument Records after one of her country songs reached No. 6 on the country charts when performed by another artist (Bill Phillips, with Dolly singing harmony).

Dolly’s first country single, “Dumb Blonde,” peaked at #24 on the country chart. She did not write this song, ironically. It is one of the few non-self-composed songs recorded by Dolly during this time period. Her second single, “Something Fishy,” peaked at number seventeen.

These two songs appeared on Dolly’s first studio album, “Hello, I’m Dolly,” which was released in 1967. The album also featured her renditions of a number of songs she had written that had been recorded by other artists and become popular. The album’s highest position on the Billboard Hot Country Albums chart was #11.

How Much Is Dolly Parton Worth?

Dolly Parton has amassed a considerable amount of wealth throughout her musical career and business endeavors. According to reports, Dolly’s net worth is $350 million.

During the majority of that time, Dolly also owned her own music publishing company, which contributed significantly to her net worth.

Instead of spending her money on herself, she has donated a substantial amount to a number of charitable organizations.

One of these was donating over $1 million to Vanderbilt University for research on the Moderna coronavirus vaccine.

Who Is Her Husband, and Does She Have Any Children?

Dolly wed Carl Thomas Dean on May 30, 1966, and they remain married to this day.

The couple keeps their relationship out of the public eye, and Carl rarely attends events with Dolly.

Dolly and Dean do not have any children, but Dolly is Miley Cyrus’ godmother.

The performer has previously discussed why she has never had children.

She said: “God has a plan for all situations. I believe it was his intention for me not to have children so that everyone’s children could be mine. And now they are.”

Parton has stated that she previously regretted not having children, but no longer feels this way.

She stated to Billboard “Now that Carl and I are older, we frequently ask each other, “Aren’t you glad we never had children?” No longer do we have children to worry about.”

Summary

