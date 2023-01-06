Dolly Parton Says She Is Not a Natural Beauty!

Dolly Rebecca Parton is a multi-talented American icon in the fields of country music, acting, philanthropy, and business.

Dolly Disappears to Think Her Natural Beauty Is Lackluster

Dolly always looks the same, even before she had plastic surgery (which happened much later). She wears a lot of makeup, tries on a lot of wigs, and dresses to the nines. She explained this in an interview with CBS Sunday Morning in 2019 by saying that she just isn’t a pretty person.

My style is inspired by the notion of glamour held by country girls. Parton remarked, “I’m telling you, I’m not. I was not born pretty, so I make the most of what I have. Me I was this morning before I got ready to visit you would have shocked you. No, I mean it. I can make up for the fact that I lack inherent beauty. I will go to any lengths necessary. I always look for the bright side of things.

You might question Dolly Parton’s idea of “naturally attractive” after seeing photos of her early career in the music industry, but you’ll never catch her without what her friend Jane Fonda calls “full regalia.”

I never caught her out of her crowning attire. Fonda says of Parton in Biography: Dolly Parton, “She’s an utter professional” and “I used to believe being self-conscious is derogatory. Dolly, on the other hand, is a prime example of someone who is self-aware enough to have crafted a legendary image out of something both fully real and exaggerated.

Lily Tomlin, who also appeared with them in 9 to 5, remarked, “I’ve never seen Dolly without a wig.” Dolly has always had hair, and I’ve never seen her without it. She is a real person who has maintained her existence for how many decades? Because of this, I believe that [her persona] is now a reflection of who she really is. Even if it wasn’t a part of her originally, as I believe it was, it has become an integral part of who she is today.

Parton Has Had Work Done to Her Face, Lips, and Bosoms

People published an article in 2003 detailing the plastic surgery procedures undergone by several celebrities; in it, Parton admitted to having her eyes, lips, and breasts improved. She quipped that Dr. John Grossman “does all [her] fender work,” and he later told People, “She has a generous bosom, which I boosted some years ago.” She’s undergone mini-facelifts before, but never a full one.

He also complimented her “excellent skin” and added that she is “genetically gifted.”

Parton told The Guardian in 2011 that she plans to continue undergoing cosmetic procedures.

The actress once told a publication, “If something is bagging, drooping, or dragging, I’ll tuck it, suck it, or pluck it. “Ha ha ha!”

