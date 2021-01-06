Dolly Parton Barry Gibb duet: What is Dolly and Bee Gees star’s new song? | New music | Leisure

Terms is a track by the Bee Gees, created by Barry, Robin & Maurice Gibb. The tune attained No. 1 in Germany, Canada, Switzerland, and the Netherlands.

The music became the band’s third British isles major 10 strike, and was voted as 1 of the top rated 5 Bee Gees songs in a 2011 poll from ITV.

Considering the fact that its release, the song has been executed by several other stars, this sort of as Rita Coolidge and Irish boyband Boyzone.

In The Bee Gees: Tales of the Brothers Gibb, Robin was claimed as stating about the tune: “Words reflects a mood, It was created soon after an argument.