Dog The Bounty Hunter Honors Late Wife Beth Chapman With Sweet Birthday Tribute

Thursday was a bittersweet evening for Dog The Bounty Hunter.

As you will remember, Beth Chapman brutally lost her struggle with lung cancer at June 2019. Over a year after, the reduction is very much in the very front of this A&E celebrity’s head — particularly at that time of season; Beth could have been observing her 53rd birthday weekly. Thus Duane took the opportunity to honor his late spouse using a sweet and short Instagram tribute, that was met with tens of thousands of enjoys from lovers.

And a photograph of Chapman, he composed:

“You’re observing this day with Jesus and his angels that is the one thing which gets us without you birthday Beth we miss you & love you”

Jamie Chapman, spouse of Dog’s kid Leland Chapman, paid homage to her late mother-in-law, commenting about the pic:

“Happy Birthday Beth. We all love you and miss you tremendously.”

As we said, Beth dropped her extended battle with cancer June 26, 2019 after being put into a medically induced coma days before during the creation of a new string along with her husband, Dog Most Wanted. The couple was married for 13 decades and so are collectively for over double that long before joining the knot.

Collectively they had two kids, kid Bonnie and kid Garry. Duane also embraced Beth’s daughter from her ex-husband, Cecily, also aided his wife reconnect with her eldest son Dominic, that had been born when she was a teen.

The Hawaii-based Enforcement hunter declared only 10 weeks following his wife’s departure he had been participated Francie Frane, that had recently lost her husband . In a meeting a month by ET, Frane clarified how they lean on each other during good times and poor:

“We knew the pain that another person was feeling along with [in] these hard times and minutes, we assisted each other rack up. We might cry with one another and chat about what we’re feeling. We could walk with each other throughout the pain and heartbreak and it brought us together in such a remarkable way.”

The daddy of 12 chimed in about how they honor Beth along with Francie’s late husband Bob collectively on significant dates such as marriage anniversaries and birthdays:

“We honor those dates and people do not feel sorry, but it is kind of odd. But we are in love and that I say all of the time,’Beth, I am glad you supplied me Francie since that was not on my listing ‘”

To utilize Dog’s words, is that this”sort of odd” to perform collectively? Or a standard part of grieving? Tell us your ideas (under ) from the remarks.

